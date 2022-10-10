ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Patriots Snap Counts vs. Lions: Pats Pitch Complete Game Shutout

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGn9R_0iTlsSKD00

Patriots Country breaks down the numbers and possible meanings behind the Pats’ playing time in New England’s Week 5 victory over the Detroit Lions.

FOXBORO — It was a “Throwback Sunday” to remember in New England.

Following their 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 5 at Gillette Stadium , the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.

Having turned in a far superior performance to that of their showing in Weeks 3 and 4, there are still plenty of areas in which the Pats will continue to seek improvement. While game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the team in helping devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots offensive snap counts, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

Offensive Snaps

On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 60 against the Lions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgksb_0iTlsSKD00

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe went the distance in his first career start , taking all of New England’s 60 offensive snaps. Zappe completed 17 of 21 for 188 yards with one touchdown and one hard-luck interception .

New England’s offensive line starting five also saw the field for 100 percent of their plays. After some speculation throughout the week, Isaiah Wynn got the start at right tackle, and turned in a solid performance. The much maligned ex-Georgia Bulldog did not surrender a sack and held up well as a run blocker. Veteran Marcus Cannon was present for 12 of New England’s offensive snaps, serving primarily as a jumbo tight end and sixth lineman.

With Damien Harris limited to just six snaps due to a hamstring injury , second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson accepted the lead role , taking part in 54 offensive plays. Stevenson rushed 25 times for 161 yards and secured both receiving targets for 14 yards. He also recovered a would-be fumble by quarterback Bailey Zappe in the second quarter.

After missing the previous two weeks with a knee injury, Jakobi Meyers led all receivers by taking 48 offensive snaps. Meyers finished the game as the Pats leading pass-catcher, hauling in seven passes for 111 yards and one touchdown. Though he was targeted one once, which he caught for one years, Kendrick Bourne recorded a season-high 34, trailed by DeVante Parker with 31. In his season debut, recently activated rookie Tyquan Thornton took part in 25 offensive plays and secured his first two career catches for seven yards.

In the absence of fellow starter Jonnu Smith (ankle), tight end Hunter Henry saw his highest amount of playing time thus far, taking all but one snap. Henry caught five passes for 54 yards. Practice squad elevation Matt Sokol logged eight situational snaps, while Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s 14 snaps were primarily in blocking tight end-like alignments.

Defensive Snaps

On defense, the Pats overall snap count was 66 against the Lions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoJcA_0iTlsSKD00

Though New England’s defense pitched a shutout of the NFL’s most potent offense in Week 5, no player on the team’s preventive unit played on 100 percent of their plays. Team captains Deatrich Wise and Devin McCourty led the team by taking 58 of a possible 66 snaps. McCourty had previously taken every defensive snap heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Despite being limited in practice for much of the week with a hamstring injury, cornerback Jalen Mills returned to the lineup, and saw the field for 70 percent of the Pats defensive plays. Though veteran Jonathan Jones started opposite Mills, corner Jack Jones (38 snaps) continues to earn time while demonstrating athleticism and instincts. The rookie finished the day with three tackles, two passes-defensed and a dynamic interception .

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai surprisingly led all linebackers with 52 snaps, turning in a solid day in defending the runs, as well as assisting with coverage on Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. Tavai finished with five tackles, tying safety Adrian Phillips (44 snaps) and fellow linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (40 snaps) for the team lead. Matthew Judon (36 snaps) continues to be New England’s most explosive defender, earning two key sacks on Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. Josh Uche, who has been off to a slow start in 2022, saw the field for 38 percent of the Pats defensive plays and was credited for four pressures by Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots defensive front forced six unsuccessful fourth down attempts by Detroit, while limiting Lions running back Jamaal Williams to 15 carries for 56 yards, and an average of 3.7 yards per carry. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux led the way for the line’s interior by logging 40 snaps, with tackle Christian Barmore taking on double teams for 56 percent of the defense’s time on the field.

With five games now in the books, the Pats are set to begin preparations for their Week 6 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham

As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Report: Potential Punishment Revealed For Davante Adams

Davante Adams could be facing some harsh punishment after what he did after Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver pushed a cameraman to the ground directly after the Raiders lost, 30-29. He was on his way to the locker room and the man looked to be getting out of the way but Adams had no patience for him.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Tom Brady Announces He's Joining a New Pro Sports League — Pickleball: 'I'm Coming to Dominate'

"I've been trying to find a way to extend my professional sports career," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joked as he announced his investment into Major League Pickleball Tom Brady is adding another sport to his lengthy resume — pickleball! The 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion announced Wednesday that he's becoming a Major League Pickleball owner, joining other athletes like tennis star Kim Clijsters, NBA champion LeBron James and NFL star Drew Brees in the growing league. Brady shared the news in an Instagram video. "Look, I've been trying to find a...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Deatrich Wise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots Snap Counts#Patriots Country#The Detroit Lions#Foxboro#Gillette Stadium#The New England Patriots
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy