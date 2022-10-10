Read full article on original website
Amazon finally got a touchdown in a Thursday Night Football game, only their cameras missed the throw when it happened
Dante Pettis scored the first touchdown in six quarters of play on Amazon Prime's production of Thursday Night Football, but fans didn't really get to see it.
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Chicago Bears 12-7
