‘Gunsmoke’: Why Milburn Stone Initially ‘Hated’ James Arness, What Changed Those Feelings Into ‘Love’
Actor Milburn Stone originally hated James Arness for the first 3 years of shooting in 'Gunsmoke,' but that animosity later turned to 'love' after a fateful interaction.
tvinsider.com
‘Law & Order: SVU’ EPs Promise Rollins & Carisi’s ‘Love Will Prevail’ in Season 24
Law & Order: SVU Season 24’s second episode finds Benson in the Bronx for a sex-crimes case involving gang activity. As she tangles with the unit’s chief (Maurice Compte) over jurisdiction, she notices how skillfully his detective Grace Muncy (Molly Burnett, Queen of the South) empathizes with a young female victim. Impressed, says exec producer David Graziano, “Benson brings her into the SVU.”
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
digitalspy.com
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Lena Headey Gets Married Surrounded By 'Game Of Thrones' Co-Stars
It was a Game of Thrones family affair over the weekend as stars of the hit HBO fantasy series reunited for the wedding of Cersei Lannister herself: Lena Headey. The actress, 49, married Ozark star Marc Menchaca, 47, in Puglia, Italy, on Oct. 6, surrounded by a small number of friends and family, including Thrones stars Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys). Sophie Turner (Sansa stark) was also in attendance with her husband, Joe Jonas, and rumor has it Emilia Clarke and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau may have been there, too.
Popculture
Coolio's Oldest Son Breaks Silence on Rapper's Death
Coolio's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke out for the first time since the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper died late last month. Ivey told The U.S. Sun his father's death was a "complete shock," although Coolio had "health complications" before he died. Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died on Sept. 28, which was also Ivey's 33rd birthday.
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Mermaid Is Legendary '70s Singer
The Masked Singer Season 8 might have paid tribute to Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber in week four, but the show went under the sea for its second singer of the night. Although the show was postponed in the United States due to the MLB playoffs, it did air in Canada and is streaming on Hulu — and a popular singer wearing an elaborate mermaid costume was unmasked at the end of the night. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
What Time Does ‘The Winchesters’ Premiere on The CW?
The prequel to famed series Supernatural is finally — almost — here! Set decades before Sam and Dean Winchester were hunting monsters throughout America, The Winchesters focuses on how John Winchester met demon hunter Mary. And more importantly: how babies are made. Just kidding, you probably won’t find...
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
Popculture
Willie Spence Cause of Death: How Did the 'American Idol' Star Die?
The American Idol family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Willie Spence, who was the powerhouse runner-up of Season 19, died Tuesday at 23. While an exact cause of death has not been announced, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared on social media that the singer "passed away in a car accident," a detail that was confirmed by local news outlet Douglas Now.
murphysmultiverse.com
Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys
With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Breaks off Engagement to Jaylan Mobley
Teen Mom franchise star Leah Messer is calling off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley. The two split two months after Mobley, 25, proposed to Messer, 30, during a trip to Costa Rica. They went Instagram official in September 2021, about a month after they started dating. Messer and Mobley shared...
Popculture
'Little People, Big World' Announces New Season Premiere Date, Get a First Look
The Roloff family is back for a brand new season of Little People, Big World. The TLC show returns for a brand new season on Tuesday, Nov. 1, bringing with it major changes for the Roloffs at every turn. It's uncertain times for the Roloff family as hurt feelings from Matt Roloff's decision to share the north side of the farm continue to create a divide between Zach Roloff and his father, which is evident in the first look trailer for the season ahead.
Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
NCIS Is Giving Fans A Three-Way Crossover For The First Time, Featuring Gary Cole, Chris O’Donnell And More
NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i are coming together for a three-way crossover, the first time this has been done in the franchise.
CNET
'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained
Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
Fox Reveals 'The Masked Singer' Week 4 Theme Plus Special Celebrity Guest
Previous themes on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8 have been "TV-Theme Night," "Vegas Night" and "A Royal Season Premiere."
