The Masked Singer Season 8 might have paid tribute to Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber in week four, but the show went under the sea for its second singer of the night. Although the show was postponed in the United States due to the MLB playoffs, it did air in Canada and is streaming on Hulu — and a popular singer wearing an elaborate mermaid costume was unmasked at the end of the night. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO