ClickOnDetroit.com
3 men accused of kicking, stabbing fellow inmate to death inside Washtenaw County prison
MILAN, Mich. – Three men are accused of kicking and stabbing a fellow inmate to death inside a Washtenaw County prison. Officials said Christian Maire was killed Jan. 2, 2019, inside the Milan Correctional Facility on Arkona Road in Milan. Adam Taylor Wright, 42, and Jason Dale Kechego, 41,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 men reportedly stabbed, pushed fellow Washtenaw County inmate down stairs, killing him -- and other stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 3 men accused of kicking, stabbing fellow inmate to death inside Washtenaw County prison. Three men are accused of kicking and stabbing a fellow inmate...
fox2detroit.com
Student caught with gun at Belleville High School after posting videos with weapon
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police found a gun on a Belleville High School student Thursday after receiving a tip that the student was posting videos with the weapon. An alert sent to parents said police came to the school to talk to the student. When searching him, they found the weapon, and he was taken into custody.
fox2detroit.com
Warren Police defend use of force in arrest of 17-year-old Tyler Wade, said he put officers and public at risk
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - One day after an attorney released bodycam video of a 17-year-old's arrest that he said was excessive, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer is responding to claims and says the teenager was running from police in a stolen car and carrying a weapon. Dwyer released a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne State University warns students of multiple fondling incidents on campus
DETROIT – Wayne State University’s (WSU) police department wrote to faculty and students on Monday regarding a fondling incident that took place on campus. According to police, several female students reported separate complaints with similar incident descriptions. First, a 21-year-old student reported that as she was standing by...
Suspected Peeping Tom arrested, accused of targeting homes in 4 communities
Busted in the act, a suspected creeper is off the streets again. Police in Warren say a man peeped into the windows of more than half a dozen homes, sometimes using a ladder.
fox2detroit.com
Warren teen sues police department after being kicked, punched during arrest
A 17-year-old in Warren has filed a lawsuit against the police department, claiming that he was unnecessarily roughed up during an arrest in June. Now, his attorneys have released the police bodycam video of the arrest.
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster search: Detroit Police ends search of Macomb County landfill for remains of teen
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department says it has concluded the search for remains of Zion Foster after four-and-a-half months of sifting through a Macomb County landfill. However, Detroit Police would not comment either way on whether remains were found. In a statement from DPD, the department said...
Search for missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster has concluded, according to police
Detroit police say their search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teen in a Macomb County landfill is over., according to a statement released by the department on Wednesday.
Violent Teen Trips Over Feet Running From Michigan State Troopers
A Michigan teen has violent tendencies and two left feet to blame for his arrest in Detroit. An 18-year-old is currently behind bars after he was caught driving a vehicle that was involved in a violent carjacking. The teen was arrested Monday, however, the carjacking took place on September 26th. During the car theft of a Chrysler 200, the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head multiple times with the butt of a handgun according to ClickonDetroit. The suspect was not identified or captured at that point.
nbc25news.com
Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver, recent high school grad both killed in crash on Macomb Community College campus
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren driver and a recent high school graduate were killed Monday in a rollover crash on the campus of Macomb Community College. Officials said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes roads in Warren. That intersection is on the south campus of Macomb Community College.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man with 9 previous convictions accused of peering through windows at night from Warren backyards
WARREN, Mich. – A man with nine previous convictions for peering through people’s windows from their backyards is accused of doing so eight more times in Warren. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to a home in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.
Middle school in Clinton Twp. placed on brief lockdown after student air drops inappropriate meme to teacher
A Macomb County middle school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student sent an inappropriate meme involving “Toy Story” to a teacher.
Detroit to pay more than $1M over police brutality lawsuit after bloody summer of protests
Protesters were beaten and pepper-sprayed during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd
Family sues Warren police, teen says he's 'scared to go places' after being punched, kicked by officers
The family of Tyler Wade, a 17-year-old boy allegedly beaten and stomped on by Warren police during a traffic stop after a police chase in June, is filing a $20 million lawsuit against the department.
fox2detroit.com
Serial Peeping Tom caught by Warren Police, has 9 previous peeping convictions
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren Police announced on Wednesday that they arrested a man who they said has been seen in several backyards in recent days and also has a handful of prior convictions as a Peeping Tom. The suspect has been identified as Kenton Driscoll and has been...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County veterinarian likely to face animal abuse charges for choking, beating German shepherd
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County veterinarian who was recorded badly abusing a German shepherd could face animal abuse charges after the graphic video was shared online. The video will make your stomach turn and we recommend not watching it if you're an animal lover. It shows...
fox2detroit.com
2 Detroit businesses shut down after murder, non-fatal shooting leads to investigations
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two shootings outside Detroit businesses lead to investigations that resulted in them being shut down. "As Chief White talked about with his Five Point Plan accountability from venues, they brought us in, and we took a look," Detroit Police Deputy Franklin Hayes. The city shut down...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects hold gun to toddler's head, shoot up Detroit house
A Detroit mother was home with her two children and some friends when two men broke into her house and held a gun to her 2-year-old son's head until she gave them $400. The men then shot up the house, narrowlymissing her 8-month-old child.
