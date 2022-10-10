Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police detective testifies
Lukas Hallmark, Waukesha police detective, testified for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial. Hallmark was at the parade with the Catholic Community of Waukesha with his wife and four kids. At time, their ages were 3, 5, 7 and 9. He said they were walking in a group of about 45. Hallmark said at one point while marching with the group on Main Street, "my attention was directed towards large amounts of screaming coming behind us."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls North Middle School threat 'not credible'
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police determined a threat to North Middle School to be "not credible" and "escalated by rumors," according to a statement sent to families from the principal Thursday, Oct. 13. The statement from Principal Kovars reads as follows:. This afternoon, I shared a message with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 2 people wounded near 82nd and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 82nd and Capitol on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13. Officials say two individuals exchanged gunfire just after 1 p.m. Thursday – and were subsequently struck. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police seek to ID shooter caught on cam
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police need help to identify a shooter in some video posted to the Racine Police Department Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 13. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5111 Biscayne Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting in Kenosha; 1 dead, no arrests
KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead after a shooting near 24th Avenue and Roosevelt in Kenosha Thursday morning, Oct. 13. It happened around 2 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Kenosha resident was transported to a hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds. No suspects are in custody. If...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant's 50-minute rant, calls for dismissal
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors in the Darrell Brooks trial on Thursday, Oct. 13 picked up where they left off when severe weather interrupted witness testimony tied to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in November 2021. Brooks went on a 50-minute rant late Thursday morning, calling for the dismissal of the case against him in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, citing a number of reasons why proceedings shouldn't continue. Judge Dorow denied the request, stating, "This trial will keep going."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 1 dead, 1 wounded near Fond du Lac and Beale
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Wednesday night, Oct. 12 near Fond du Lac Avenue and Beale Street in Milwaukee. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Police say a 24-year-old woman from Chicago was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 31-year-old...
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
seehafernews.com
Student Arrested At Racine High School With Weapon
There are not a lot of details about a student’s arrest at Racine’s Case High School. Police say they arrested a student yesterday afternoon after getting a tip that the student had a weapon. Mount Pleasant Police say they found a gun on the student, but they are...
CBS 58
Man killed, woman injured during Milwaukee double shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting on Monday night, Oct. 12 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 100th and Fond du Lac area. Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting during which a 24-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police: 2 Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 52nd and Wright
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Oct. 11. According to police, the shooting happened near 52nd and Wright around 4:10 a.m. The victims, ages 20 and 21, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police are...
WISN
Sources: Man accused of running red light, killing pastor was juror late for trial
MILWAUKEE — According to Milwaukee Police, a driver sped through a red-light Wednesday and struck and killed another driver near 10th and Wells. The victim is beloved Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Strong. Church workers told WISN 12 News off-camera that Strong was a wonderful, encouraging person who leaves...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Testimony continues Thursday
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Testimony continues Thursday, Oct. 13 in the Darrell Brooks trial. On Wednesday, the jury heard from five witnesses. One father said he was standing outside a coffee shop when a red SUV hit his daughter. Prosecutors in the Darrell Brooks trial on Wednesday, Oct. 12 followed the...
CBS 58
Crash near McKinley and MLK Drive leaves 1 with serious injuries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A violent crash in downtown Milwaukee leaves two people injured. It happened around 9:15 a.m. this morning, on Oct. 13, near McKinley and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive when a car rear-ended a large truck. You can see the car was wedged beneath the truck on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Severe weather adjourns testimony early
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors in the Darrell Brooks trial on Wednesday, Oct. 12 followed the path of the SUV that plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021 – as more state witnesses share their perspectives on what happened. Brooks appeared in a suit and tie Wednesday for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted armed robbery, police pursuit; 4 in custody
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 12 following an attempted armed robbery and police pursuit in Waukesha. According to police, at approximately 5:25 pm officers responded to an armed robbery in progress on Sunset Drive near West Avenue. The victim reported two suspects had jumped out of their vehicle with a firearm and demanded personal items as well as his vehicle. These suspects were not able to take the victim's vehicle and fled in the vehicle they arrived in.
CBS 58
Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Swim coach sentenced; 18 months prison for secretly recording teen
CUDAHY, Wis. - Tyler Lustig was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 13 to 18 months in prison and another two years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to charges tied to secretly recording a teenage girl changing clothes. Lustig entered the guilty pleas in August. In January, a Cudahy police officer...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Third Ward burglary, man wanted: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a Historic Third Ward burglary that happened Sept. 8. Police said the man broke into a business near Jefferson and Menomonee around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 and took property. He's described as African American between the ages of 30 and 40.
