Read full article on original website
Related
The G2J Supercar Is A New Apollo Electric Car Aiming To Fight The Tesla Roadster
Apollo recently unveiled its plans for going electric, which took us a bit by surprise. We thought the obscure German manufacturer would keep making ridiculous hypercars until the eco-friendly European Union stormed its facilities to confiscate its engine molds. Let's not forget this is the same company that built the bonkers Gumpert Apollo and went bust because the car was too gnarly.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
WATCH: Flying car takes first public test flight
A flying car took a 90-minute public test flight in the United Arab Emirates.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
AbramsX Next Generation Main Battle Tank Breaks Cover
General Dynamics video ScreencapThis is the first time we have seen the AbramsX concept, which is representative of a future American main battle tank, outside of artwork.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
Range Rover V8 Faces GLE 63, SQ7, Bentayga In Twin-Turbo V8 Drag Race
Powerful SUVs are not limited to American brands. In fact, European SUVs have come a long way from hulking off-roaders to the current lineup of gut-wrenching machines of speed. And in this matchup, four of the powerful SUVs from the Old Continent face each other at a drag strip, courtesy of the UK's carwow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jalopnik
What's the Best Six-Cylinder Engine?
We, as car enthusiasts, generally tend to love V8 engines. The power, the torque, the sound — by our deeds we honor him. But, as practical and reasonable people, most of us actually drive four-cylinders. Even with a turbo sitting pretty in that engine bay, halving your number of cylinders will boost your fuel economy and drastically cut tailpipe emissions.
Ferrari SF90 Spider Gets 1,100-HP Upgrade And Loads Of Carbon Fiber
Novitec knows how to tune up a supercar. The Ferrari SF90 Spider, in standard guise, already isn't messing around, and the tuning firm's upgrades make that even more evident with 1,109 horsepower and yet more carbon fiber bodywork. With the new Novitec changes, this SF90 will hit 62 mph in...
torquenews.com
Big Changes - 2023 Toyota Highlander Gets New Multimedia and Displays
Plenty of technology and capabilities with the new 2023 Toyota Highlander multimedia system. Here is how to get it. People looking to buy a 2023 Highlander can look forward to quite a few updates designed to improve performance, comfort, and convenience. One of these upgrades is the addition of the...
Consumer Reports.org
Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?
It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
Most popular car colors in the U.S. revealed including which colors to avoid as they have the highest depreciation
A NEW study evaluated over six million cars on the road this year to see which vehicle colors were the most popular. Black and white were the most popular shades by a long shot, but drivers can find more value in other automobile colors. The iSeeCars study showed that 25.8...
The Gran Turismo Collection Is The Best Supercar Collection In The UK And It's Up For Sale
The group of cars you see here is called the Gran Turismo Collection. The collection spans 50 years of automotive history and belongs to one person. The entire collection will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby's in London on 5 November 2022. What we have here is a prime example...
motor1.com
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor dyno run shows 274 bhp at the wheels
It feels like US buyers have waited forever for the new Ford Ranger to arrive. Meanwhile, truck fans in Australia have the midsize truck in a variety of flavours to sample right now, including the hot Raptor. This new video from Car Expert takes three versions to a chassis dyno for some power testing.
This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang
The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Laps Nurburgring 13 Seconds Faster Than a 918 Spyder
Nurburgring lap times are one of those things that’s culturally relevant because it’s interesting despite being basically useless when comparing cars in the real world. Still, it’s worth talking about when someone goes out and sets a completely bananas hot lap like Porsche just did with its brand new, aero-crazy GT3 RS.
2023 BMW M2 Manual Gearbox Is Standard In The US But Optional In Germany
The 2023 BMW M2 just debuted as the brand's compact sports coupe with 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) on tap from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. The configurator for the new model is already available for the German market, and there's something enthusiasts might find fascinating. In the US, the six-speed manual gearbox is the standard transmission. Meanwhile, Germans have to pay €500 for it, but the eight-speed M Steptronic system is standard in that country.
Modern Ferrari Daytona Penned By Tata Designer Could Hint At Next Generation Jaguar F-Type
It's tough to believe, but the Jaguar F-Type is nearly 10 years old. At the end of 2023, newly-crowned King Charles III will cut off its head, and it will rightfully go to automotive heaven. If only for the sounds produced by its sweet supercharged V6 and V8 engines. What...
Comments / 0