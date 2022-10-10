ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

The G2J Supercar Is A New Apollo Electric Car Aiming To Fight The Tesla Roadster

Apollo recently unveiled its plans for going electric, which took us a bit by surprise. We thought the obscure German manufacturer would keep making ridiculous hypercars until the eco-friendly European Union stormed its facilities to confiscate its engine molds. Let's not forget this is the same company that built the bonkers Gumpert Apollo and went bust because the car was too gnarly.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Acceleration#Vehicles#Ev#University Of Stuttgart
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes

Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motor1.com

Range Rover V8 Faces GLE 63, SQ7, Bentayga In Twin-Turbo V8 Drag Race

Powerful SUVs are not limited to American brands. In fact, European SUVs have come a long way from hulking off-roaders to the current lineup of gut-wrenching machines of speed. And in this matchup, four of the powerful SUVs from the Old Continent face each other at a drag strip, courtesy of the UK's carwow.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Jalopnik

What's the Best Six-Cylinder Engine?

We, as car enthusiasts, generally tend to love V8 engines. The power, the torque, the sound — by our deeds we honor him. But, as practical and reasonable people, most of us actually drive four-cylinders. Even with a turbo sitting pretty in that engine bay, halving your number of cylinders will boost your fuel economy and drastically cut tailpipe emissions.
CARS
torquenews.com

Big Changes - 2023 Toyota Highlander Gets New Multimedia and Displays

Plenty of technology and capabilities with the new 2023 Toyota Highlander multimedia system. Here is how to get it. People looking to buy a 2023 Highlander can look forward to quite a few updates designed to improve performance, comfort, and convenience. One of these upgrades is the addition of the...
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports.org

Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?

It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
CARS
motor1.com

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor dyno run shows 274 bhp at the wheels

It feels like US buyers have waited forever for the new Ford Ranger to arrive. Meanwhile, truck fans in Australia have the midsize truck in a variety of flavours to sample right now, including the hot Raptor. This new video from Car Expert takes three versions to a chassis dyno for some power testing.
CARS
Jalopnik

New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Laps Nurburgring 13 Seconds Faster Than a 918 Spyder

Nurburgring lap times are one of those things that’s culturally relevant because it’s interesting despite being basically useless when comparing cars in the real world. Still, it’s worth talking about when someone goes out and sets a completely bananas hot lap like Porsche just did with its brand new, aero-crazy GT3 RS.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 BMW M2 Manual Gearbox Is Standard In The US But Optional In Germany

The 2023 BMW M2 just debuted as the brand's compact sports coupe with 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) on tap from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. The configurator for the new model is already available for the German market, and there's something enthusiasts might find fascinating. In the US, the six-speed manual gearbox is the standard transmission. Meanwhile, Germans have to pay €500 for it, but the eight-speed M Steptronic system is standard in that country.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy