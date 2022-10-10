Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Roberts, LA Know Regular Season Success ‘Has No Bearing’ on October
The Dodgers went 14-5 against the Padres in the 2022 regular season, but as the two teams prepare to face off in the National League Division Series beginning tonight, Los Angeles is keenly aware that everyone starts back at zero in this series. L.A. manager Dave Roberts spoke with the...
MLB ALDS Game 2, NLDS Game 3 Odds and Bets
The Yankees have a 1-0 ALDS lead versus the Guardians and look to keep the momentum rolling Friday after Thursday’s postponement in the Bronx. The Padres upset the Dodgers on Wednesday night to even the NLDS at 1-1, and will welcome their NL West rivals to Petco Park on Friday.
MLB
Who Will Be The Guardians X-Factor In Game Two Of The ALDS Against The Yankees
After being one of Cleveland's most impressive and consistent hitters all season, Amed Rosario has yet to find his groove in the postseason. He has a .167 batting average and has only reached base twice on two hits. Even with these stats, Rosario could be the Guardians' X-Factor in game...
Thomson Says “No Chance” for Change at Top of Phillies’ Lineup
Game 2 of the NLDS did not go the way the Philadelphia Phillies wanted. Despite Zack Wheeler's distinct sharpness through five innings, a costly misplay at first base by Rhys Hoskins began a domino effect that spiraled into an eventual Phillies' loss. Hoskins has been a net negative in the...
This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making
The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
