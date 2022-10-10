ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

MLB ALDS Game 2, NLDS Game 3 Odds and Bets

The Yankees have a 1-0 ALDS lead versus the Guardians and look to keep the momentum rolling Friday after Thursday’s postponement in the Bronx. The Padres upset the Dodgers on Wednesday night to even the NLDS at 1-1, and will welcome their NL West rivals to Petco Park on Friday.
MLB
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thomson Says “No Chance” for Change at Top of Phillies’ Lineup

Game 2 of the NLDS did not go the way the Philadelphia Phillies wanted. Despite Zack Wheeler's distinct sharpness through five innings, a costly misplay at first base by Rhys Hoskins began a domino effect that spiraled into an eventual Phillies' loss. Hoskins has been a net negative in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making

The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy