Once a month or so, we try to highlight local bands in New Jersey and give them a chance to promote themselves and their upcoming gigs. We call this our “plug your stupid band” hour, for no particular reason because most of these bands are very far from stupid.
New Jersey’s Rank When It Comes To Lottery Luck
Everybody dreams of the day they find out the amazing news. You just hit it big with the New Jersey lottery. Most of us have our dream home already picked out if we win the lottery. As a matter of fact, I once got angry when I drove by my dream lottery home and there was a brand new for sale sign on the lawn. How dare they sell my home?
Study Says New Jersey Ranks Very Low For Christmas Spirit
Bah-humbug is exactly the right phrase to use when it comes to Christmas in New Jersey, at least that’s what the findings of one published study suggest. It turns out that you can forget about all those wonderful town Christmas tree lightings here in the Garden State. And apparently, those beautifully decorated homes we see up and down our beautiful side streets mean absolutely nothing.
East Rutherford Restaurant Cooks Victory Dinner For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees got a taste of Bergen County. The staff at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford served the team dinner after its 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The menu included a list of...
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants
Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
5 Reasons New Jersey Beaches Are Far Superior To Any Others
I love the Jersey Shore, and odds are you do too. I've been coming here my entire life, and I really don't plan on changing that up anytime in the near future. When I was a kid, we had a house on 34th street in Sea Isle, and even after that was sold we didn't leave the Jersey Shore, we'd just rent wherever looked fun.
The NJ Hall of Fame has begun construction at American Dream
The New Jersey Hall of Fame has begun construction on its custom-built 10,000-square-foot space coming to American Dream in East Rutherford. The forthcoming Entertainment and Learning Center will be located on the third floor of American Dream near the Nickelodeon theme park, the new Toys R Us, and the Dreamworks water park.
Where To Find The Best, Most Mouthwatering Burgers In New Jersey
I love to write about food and pieces like this are the reason why. The burger is an artform and when made well, can be a juicy satisfying sandwich that leaves you licking your fingers clean. When butchered, it can be a stale hockey puck with zero flavor and it...
Gov Murphy: Updated kids COVID-19 booster available in NJ
TRENTON — Gov. Murphy says the Garden State is ready to provide updated coronavirus vaccine boosters targeting the latest dominant strains that have been approved for kids 5 years old and up. The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine has been authorized for children ages 5 to 11 years old, while the...
New York acting like the infamous NYC mafia crime families (Opinion)
The famous "Five Families" of the mafia may be all but gone thanks to law enforcement and their crackdown on the crime syndicates' brutal extortion rackets. They've been replaced by the states of the City and State of New York. Each state wants to fleece the commuters and motorists who...
Story Time with Shawn and Sue
Shawn and Sue Want to Read to Your Ocean County, New Jersey Class!. Reading is so important for our kids. That's why Shawn and Sue want to read to you. If you are a teacher in Ocean County, Shawn and Sue would love to be invited to your classroom to read to your class.
Hit The Brakes! Avoiding Making These Grave Mistakes On New Jersey Roads
It takes a special kind of person to be able to drive in New Jersey. There has to be an even mixture of, "I don't give a crap," "What are you looking at?" and "Do you even know how to drive?" It is dog eat dog on our roads, I'll...
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
New at Dunkin’ — fall menu expanded in NJ
Ghouls and goblins who need a caffeine fix or a sugar rush can rejoice!. Starting Wednesday, Dunkin’ is expanding its fall line-up of Halloween spooky specialty treats to keep guests fueled up to take on the frightful season. Dunkin’ fans can sink their fangs into goodies such as the...
New York Alternative-Rock Station That Was Once Home to Howard Stern Flips Format to News Talk
New York City alternative rock station 92.3, which was once home to Howard Stern, will sign off on October 27 as Audacy flips the format to News radio 1010 WINS on the FM frequency. Alt 92.3 brand manager Mike Kaplan — who exited as program director of Los Angeles alt-rock station KROQ in March and as format vice president for Audacy’s portfolio of alternative stations (both positions are now held by Kevin Weatherly) — will remain through the transitional phase. Alt 92.3 will move to Audacy’s streaming platform, 92.3 HD2 and nationwide via the Audacy app and website. The station’s Twitter,...
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
NJ ranks 32nd in U.S. for animal collisions, but worst months beginning
As rutting season intensifies and more and more groups of deer are congregating along New Jersey roadways, the Garden State finds itself in the middle of the pack of State Farm's annual, state-by-state ranking of animal collisions claims. From July 1, 2021 through this past June 30, New Jersey placed...
