Operation Blue Roof underway as homeowners recover from the damages left by Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — There are still so many homes that need tarps in Southwest Florida. Lots of homeowners have already put up their own tarps to protect what they can in their homes, but they want help from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

The Army Corps started adding tarps this weekend as part of Operation Blue Roof. So far, they’ve gotten 19,000 applications for the free project. They have installed 20 so far, and the goal is to eventually install at least 400 tarps a day.

The Army Corps said they have multiple contractors working on this. Some homeowners are worried that they haven’t gotten a timeline yet for completion.

“I understand that they are probably overwhelmed with requests,” Angela LeFresne said, “but just maybe a time frame or acknowledgment that someone is coming, or maybe if I qualify or not.”

“Last year during Hurricane Ida, our average was 12 days,” Lt. Col. Matthew Miller said, “from when the person put the application into when we installed that roof.”

Crews are starting with more congested areas like Cape Coral and Fort Myers.

If you want to check the status of your application, keep your customer reference ID and pin number. Go to the website and click “status update” to check the status of your tarp.