El Paso, TX

KTSM

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

All YISD high school marching bands earn Division I rating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– For the second consecutive year, all seven of Ysleta Independent School District’s high school marching bands earned the top Division I rating at last Saturday’s UIL regional contest. Bel Air, Del Valle, Eastwood, Hanks, Parkland, Riverside and Ysleta high schools earned the top...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Borderland residents mourn loss of Socorro High grad who went on to become a Dallas Police Officer

El PASO, Texas-- The Borderland is mourning the loss of a hometown hero killed in a car crash while on his way to work. Jacob Arellano was looked on as a hero at Socorro High School, his former teammates called him a phenomenal football player. Arellano's friends and family would tell you he was an even better person. Arellano just had his first child with his girlfriend.
EL PASO, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
El Paso, TX
College Sports
KVIA ABC-7

Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Texas Blogger Shows Off Beautiful Hotel Paso Del Norte Stay

Downtown El Paso's signature hotel has gone by many names but these days we know the hotel with its original 1912 name- The Hotel Paso Del Norte. Known for its famous glass ceiling dome, since it's undergone a renovation in 2019, the Hotel Paso Del Norte has gone on to become one of El Paso's elite choices for parties, dinner and, of course, overnight stays.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Fun TikTok Video Quizzes El Pasoans on EP Trivia

How well do you know El Paso? If someone were to give you $20 for every answer you got right about El Paso, how much money would you get? Or, how much would you lose?. That's what some El Pasoans found out when they were stopped on the streets of Downtown by Monster Link, an El Paso Digital Advertising Agency, who stopped unsuspecting victims and asked them simple Sun City questions:
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTSM

Foster School of Medicine Assistant Professor accepted into Harvard Program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jessica A. Chacon, Ph.D., assistant professor of immunology and microbiology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Foster School of Medicine, was accepted into the 2022-23 Harvard Macy Institute Program for Educators in Health Professions. The program is a prestigious professional development course for physicians, scientists and other health […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Rainy, chilly start to the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday!☕️ Hope you had a lovely eventful weekend!. Got to see a lot of rain last night so be careful out there in those slick and slippery roads, we are continuing to track some rain for today so bundle up and definitely bring those umbrellas!🧥🌂
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Dallas police officer killed in wrong way crash was from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former NMSU football player who was serving as a police officer in Dallas died Wednesday morning after suffering critical injuries from an overnight crash. At approximately 11:48 p.m. on Oct.11, 25-year-old Jacob Arellano was on his way to work when a sedan driving in the wrong direction, slammed into […]
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

Dallas, El Paso veterans’ facilities will get $442 million in upgrades

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. President Joe Biden signed on Monday a bipartisan bill — championed by U.S. Reps. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, and Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie — that will direct more than $442 million in upgrades to Veteran Affairs health care facilities in Dallas and El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Pumpkin Picking Fall Harvest Fun Is a Day-Trip Worthy Drive From El Paso

Pumpkin pickers looking for a change of scenery can make a day trip out of it and head to the mountains of New Mexico. Nichols Ranch and Orchards offers El Paso-area families the opportunity to hit the road and get into the spirit of the season at the family-run farm located in the Sacramento Mountains outside of La Luz, New Mexico, about 20 minutes from Alamogordo.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Car rolls over at I-10 and Piedras

EL PASO, Texas -- A car has rolled over at I-10 and Piedras. Emergency crews are on the scene. A car appears to be on its side. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Fellow trustees face off for county commissioner seat

Ask residents of El Paso County’s Precinct 4 to name some of their concerns and they mention flooding, aging or outdated roads and illegal dumping. Some feel neglected by their elected representative. On Nov. 8, that precinct’s voters will choose a commissioner to be their voice in county government....
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso

As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
EL PASO, TX
