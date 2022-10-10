How well do you know El Paso? If someone were to give you $20 for every answer you got right about El Paso, how much money would you get? Or, how much would you lose?. That's what some El Pasoans found out when they were stopped on the streets of Downtown by Monster Link, an El Paso Digital Advertising Agency, who stopped unsuspecting victims and asked them simple Sun City questions:

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO