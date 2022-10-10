Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker Opines On Biden's Federal Cannabis Possession Pardon
A week after President Joe Biden called on the nation's governors to pardon state-level cannabis possession convictions Governor Charlie Baker said no thanks, he'd stick with Massachusett's current system. Why?. Baker, who initially declined to say what he would do during his remaining months as governor, pointed to a 2018...
Police: Officers may have been lured into deadly ambush
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers who were shot dead in Connecticut had apparently been drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence, authorities said Thursday. A third officer was wounded in the gunfire. State police said in a release that the 911 call Wednesday night about a dispute between two siblings appears to have been “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene” in Bristol. Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed. Officer Alec Iurato was injured. Police said the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was shot dead, and his brother Nathan Brutcher was wounded. The surviving brother, 32, was hospitalized, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he or his family have an attorney or someone else who can speak for them.
Congresswoman Holmes To President Biden, DC Needs Legalization Of Cannabis Sales & Clemency Authority
Following President Biden's historic announcement to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple cannabis possession, Washington DC's Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton has a pressing request for the White House. While she applauded Biden's pardon, Rep. Norton is calling on the administration to allow Washington, D.C. to establish a commercial cannabis...
Mayor: 5 killed by N. Carolina shooter, suspect arrested
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A gunman opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday, killing five people before leading police on an hourslong manhunt that forced residents across multiple neighborhoods to take shelter in their homes. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that...
Cannabis Legalization Campaign Spending, Arkansas TV Ad With Cops Ruffles Feathers, Kansas Conflict Over MMJ
Here’s How Much Was Poured Into Cannabis Legalization Campaigns. The midterms are approaching and cannabis stakeholders and advocates have spent over $9.8 million in supporting ballot initiatives seeking to legalize recreational marijuana in four states. More precisely, committees supporting the cause raised more than $4 million in Arkansas, $4.9...
Will Missouri Legalize Cannabis? Amendment 3 Suffers Another Attack This Time By State NAACP
Cannabis legalization efforts in Missouri are under attack once again, this time by The Missouri State Conference of the NAACP. The Missouri NAACP, breaking with chapters in the St. Louis area is urging its members to vote against Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, reported the Saint Louis Post-Dispatch.
Oregon DA announces immigration reform policy to balance deportation risk when prosecuting cases
Prosecutors in Oregon have adopted an immigration reform policy that would protect immigrants from deportation.
As Home Rental Prices Continue To Jump More Americans Are Behind On Their Rent
With the national home sales inventory disappearing and rising inflation and mortgage interest rates, the rental housing market is busting at the seams attempting to meet demand. And in some states, 25% of the people lucky enough to find available rental property are now behind on their monthly payments. Nationally,...
Court Rules Import-Export Of Cannabis Equipment Into Legal States Is Exempt From Federal Ban
The U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) determined that the import or export of drug paraphernalia to or from states where cannabis is legal represents an exception to the federal ban imposed by the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Eteros Technologies USA, a global leader in hemp and marijuana agriculture processing...
California AG Rob Bonta Unveils New EPIC Plan To Eliminate Illegal Cannabis After Seizure Of 1 Million Plants
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a new approach Thursday to eliminating illegal cannabis farms after this year’s eradication program seized almost one million marijuana plants. Under the broader approach to resolving illicit grows, the annual Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program that was initiated under Republican Governor George...
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy hospitalized 'as a precaution' after not feeling well
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, 82, was taken to a Washington area hospital "as a precaution" on Thursday after not feeling well at his home in Virginia, his office said.
Elon Musk is under federal investigation, Twitter says in court filing
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday.
