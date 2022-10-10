ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police: Officers may have been lured into deadly ambush

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers who were shot dead in Connecticut had apparently been drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence, authorities said Thursday. A third officer was wounded in the gunfire. State police said in a release that the 911 call Wednesday night about a dispute between two siblings appears to have been “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene” in Bristol. Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed. Officer Alec Iurato was injured. Police said the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was shot dead, and his brother Nathan Brutcher was wounded. The surviving brother, 32, was hospitalized, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he or his family have an attorney or someone else who can speak for them.
BRISTOL, CT
Benzinga

Congresswoman Holmes To President Biden, DC Needs Legalization Of Cannabis Sales & Clemency Authority

Following President Biden's historic announcement to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple cannabis possession, Washington DC's Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton has a pressing request for the White House. While she applauded Biden's pardon, Rep. Norton is calling on the administration to allow Washington, D.C. to establish a commercial cannabis...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Alaska Government
Benzinga

Cannabis Legalization Campaign Spending, Arkansas TV Ad With Cops Ruffles Feathers, Kansas Conflict Over MMJ

Here’s How Much Was Poured Into Cannabis Legalization Campaigns. The midterms are approaching and cannabis stakeholders and advocates have spent over $9.8 million in supporting ballot initiatives seeking to legalize recreational marijuana in four states. More precisely, committees supporting the cause raised more than $4 million in Arkansas, $4.9...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Diehl
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Maura Healey
Person
Suella Braverman
Benzinga

California AG Rob Bonta Unveils New EPIC Plan To Eliminate Illegal Cannabis After Seizure Of 1 Million Plants

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a new approach Thursday to eliminating illegal cannabis farms after this year’s eradication program seized almost one million marijuana plants. Under the broader approach to resolving illicit grows, the annual Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program that was initiated under Republican Governor George...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy