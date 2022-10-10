On October 8, 2022, at approximately 10:44 A.M., law enforcement officers from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department responded to the Clinton County Landfill, after employees of the landfill reported finding possible human remains. The remains, which appeared to be a human femur bone, were turned over to the Clinton County Medical Examiner and then transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

CLINTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO