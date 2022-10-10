ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

KTSA

SAPD: Teen shot by former officer was not driving a stolen car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming a teenager shot by a former police officer in a local McDonald’s parking lot was not driving a stolen car. Initial reports suggested that now-fired officer James Brennand suspected the car might have been stolen before...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLTV

Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
PITTSBURG, TX
KXII.com

Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Sherman police were called to a drive-by shooting that took place behind The Grayson County Home-Hospice, just off of 75 in South Sherman. Shots were fired at a house in the 700 block of South Austin Street. Officers said an unknown...
SHERMAN, TX
KSST Radio

HCSO Warns Of Jury Duty Phone Scam

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents of a jury duty phone scam. “We have been made aware that someone is calling people posing as a county employee and demanding 500 dollars because the victim failed to show for jury duty. No one from the Sheriff’s Office is going to call and ask for money over the phone. If you ever have a question if something is a scam or not, call and speak to a deputy,” a notice released by HCSO stated.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. Rick Albritton made the announcement on his Facebook page. “Please keep any families, students, or staff...
GILMER, TX
Pleasanton Express

Sheriff’s Office, Poteet PD arrest man at PSF grounds

On Oct. 2 at 9:15 a.m., Atascosa County Sheriff Deputy Alan Perez was dispatched to the Poteet Strawberry Festival grounds for a suspicious person climbing a fence. After quickly arriving on the scene, Deputy Perez located the individual who appeared to be under the influence. A subsequent search allegedly revealed a syringe that contained methamphetamine. Jimmy Joe Peña, 47, Poteet, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with methamphetamine over one gram. Peña was transported to the Atascosa County jail with a bond set at $30,000 by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Felix Herrera. The Poteet Police Department assisted in the arrest.
POTEET, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSA

SAPD looking for robbery suspect armed with gun and machete

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a suspect connected to the armed robbery of a north side smoke shop. Investigators say the man forced two employees to zip tie each other while he robbed Super Nova Smoke Shop on West Avenue for more than 20 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
