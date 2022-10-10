Read full article on original website
KTSA
SAPD: Teen shot by former officer was not driving a stolen car
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming a teenager shot by a former police officer in a local McDonald’s parking lot was not driving a stolen car. Initial reports suggested that now-fired officer James Brennand suspected the car might have been stolen before...
“What will it take to get him arrested?” Neighbors incensed by indecency
SAN ANTONIO — People in Highland Park are wondering when they will see an arrest in a series of events that has shocked the well-established neighborhood. The first indecent exposure incident was reported three weeks ago when a homeowner shared door-bell camera video with San Antonio Police. The camera...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting woman, tying up teen after he was evicted, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home. James Cody Sweetman, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint following the Oct. 4 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KLTV
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
KXII.com
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Sherman police were called to a drive-by shooting that took place behind The Grayson County Home-Hospice, just off of 75 in South Sherman. Shots were fired at a house in the 700 block of South Austin Street. Officers said an unknown...
KLTV
Affidavit reveals new details in Wood County cold-case murder arrest
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Documents that led to the arrest of Chad Carr for the murder of Britanny McGlone in 2007 reveal a possible motive. A probable cause affidavit was obtained by KLTV on Wednesday. The affidavit does not appear to mention any recent evidence collected and only references...
Officials ID body found by Gilmer bus driver on side of road while dropping off students
UPDATE: The body has been identified as Louise Grant Jr., 51 of Pittsburg, and officials said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been ordered, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer ISD bus driver found a dead body on the side of the road while dropping off […]
HCSO Warns Of Jury Duty Phone Scam
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents of a jury duty phone scam. “We have been made aware that someone is calling people posing as a county employee and demanding 500 dollars because the victim failed to show for jury duty. No one from the Sheriff’s Office is going to call and ask for money over the phone. If you ever have a question if something is a scam or not, call and speak to a deputy,” a notice released by HCSO stated.
SHERIFF: 2 East Texans arrested after suspected meth found in car
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after suspected meth was found in their car, according to authorities. On Monday, a Henderson County deputy stopped a car for equipment violations on West Main Street in Gun Barrel City. Officials discovered that Kelsea Armstrong had an expired driver’s license and the passenger, Victor Armstrong […]
KSAT 12
Driver ejected from vehicle in far North Side crash, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound, near Summit Church Road. According...
KLTV
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. Rick Albritton made the announcement on his Facebook page. “Please keep any families, students, or staff...
Pleasanton Express
Sheriff’s Office, Poteet PD arrest man at PSF grounds
On Oct. 2 at 9:15 a.m., Atascosa County Sheriff Deputy Alan Perez was dispatched to the Poteet Strawberry Festival grounds for a suspicious person climbing a fence. After quickly arriving on the scene, Deputy Perez located the individual who appeared to be under the influence. A subsequent search allegedly revealed a syringe that contained methamphetamine. Jimmy Joe Peña, 47, Poteet, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with methamphetamine over one gram. Peña was transported to the Atascosa County jail with a bond set at $30,000 by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Felix Herrera. The Poteet Police Department assisted in the arrest.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Man threatens Target employee with pepper spray as he walks out with mountain bike
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for suspect who threatened someone at a Target store with pepper spray. The robbery took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Target off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road on the North Side. Police said the man stole some merchandise, including...
KTSA
SAPD looking for robbery suspect armed with gun and machete
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a suspect connected to the armed robbery of a north side smoke shop. Investigators say the man forced two employees to zip tie each other while he robbed Super Nova Smoke Shop on West Avenue for more than 20 minutes.
NE rail crossings causing critical conditions
SAN ANTONIO — A serious crash near theGibbs Sprawl and Walzem railroad crossing has some neighbors turning up the volume on their cries for solutions to a big conflict between traffic and trains. San Antonio police said when a train came to a dead stop at the rail crossing...
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who recently robbed a North Side smoke shop. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Super Nova Smoke Shop off West Avenue near Trudell Drive. Police said the suspect had two employees zip tie each...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed twice after intervening during altercation downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed a man twice during an altercation downtown early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near East Market Street and South Alamo Street. According to police, a 25-year-old man had gotten...
Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, reportedly gave misleading information about Cantu's health.
WFAA
Suspect wanted after chase near LBJ Freeway, police say
Mesquite police said they were called to help Dallas police stop suspects driving a stolen vehicle. The passenger's in custody, but the driver's on the run.
Comments / 0