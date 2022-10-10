Read full article on original website
Popculture
Kevin Hart's Dad Has Died
Kevin Hart is grieving the passing of his father, Henry Witherspoon, who has died at 73. He shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Instagram on Oct. 12 alongside a heartwarming carousel of photos with a touching caption. In Hart's tribute post, he shared several pictures of Witherspoon spending quality time with his family and cherished moments between the father and son. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," he wrote in the caption. "Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me…. y'all did good man. Thank you for everything…. I'm a better father because of you We will all make you proud…." he continued. He added a second post with his late dad, simply captioning it, "RIP spoon ….." Hart last featured his dad in an Instagram birthday post from 2020, writing, "Happy B Day to the man the myth and the legend....Spoonie G's aka spoon aka my crazy ass father. Truly the toughest man on the planet.... love you Dad ."
Popculture
Willie Spence Cause of Death: How Did the 'American Idol' Star Die?
The American Idol family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Willie Spence, who was the powerhouse runner-up of Season 19, died Tuesday at 23. While an exact cause of death has not been announced, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared on social media that the singer "passed away in a car accident," a detail that was confirmed by local news outlet Douglas Now.
Popculture
Brandy Reportedly Hospitalized After Medical Incident at Her Home
Singer Brandy was reportedly hospitalized Tuesday after possibly suffering a seizure at her home in Los Angeles. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Wednesday they were called to the Moesha star's home to respond to a health emergency. Brandy, whose full name is Brandy Norwood, is expected to recover. She later thanked fans for their support and said she is "getting the rest" she needs after she was dehydrated.
Popculture
Coolio's Oldest Son Breaks Silence on Rapper's Death
Coolio's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke out for the first time since the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper died late last month. Ivey told The U.S. Sun his father's death was a "complete shock," although Coolio had "health complications" before he died. Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died on Sept. 28, which was also Ivey's 33rd birthday.
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Mermaid Is Legendary '70s Singer
The Masked Singer Season 8 might have paid tribute to Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber in week four, but the show went under the sea for its second singer of the night. Although the show was postponed in the United States due to the MLB playoffs, it did air in Canada and is streaming on Hulu — and a popular singer wearing an elaborate mermaid costume was unmasked at the end of the night. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
MLB・
Popculture
Beloved 'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23
American Idol contestant Willie Spence has passed away, fans were shocked to learn on Wednesday. According to an Instagram Story post by Spence's co-star Katharine McPhee, Spence died on Tuesday in a car crash. He was just 23 years old. "I received very tragic news tonight," McPhee wrote. "Sweet [Willie...
Popculture
Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million
Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
Popculture
Geena Davis Details Nightmare Experience She Had Working With Bill Murray
Geena Davis had a nightmare experience working with Bill Murray, the A League Of Their Own star recounts in her new memoir, Dying of Politeness. Murray and Davis met for the first time in a hotel suite, where the Ghostbusters star allegedly had a massage device he wanted to use on her. The two stars appeared in the 1990 movie Quick Change, which he directed with writer Howard Franklin.
Popculture
T.J. Miller Says Ryan Reynolds Reached out to Him After 'Deadpool' Comments
Deadpool stars T.J. Miller and Ryan Reynolds have reconciled. After Miller said Reynolds was "horrifically mean" to him on the Deadpool set on The Adam Carolla Show earlier this month, Miller stopped by SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts to offer an update on their relationship. Reynolds told Miller it was a "misunderstanding" and the Silicon Valley star said they are now good.
Popculture
Brendan Fraser Teases Hope for New 'The Mummy' Sequel With Subtle Shade at Tom Cruise
Brendan Fraser is the latest star on the cusp of a career renaissance thanks to his upcoming drama The Whale, but he is looking to get back to the franchise that made him a star. In a new Variety interview, Fraser said he would be interested in playing adventurer Rick O'Connell again in a new Mummy movie if possible. He also explained why he thinks Tom Cruise's 2017 Mummy movie bombed.
Popculture
'RHONY' Alum Blasts Chris Rock for Anti-Black Comedy Set
Eboni K. Williams has officially cancelled Chris Rock. The Real Housewives of New York alum turned now-canceled Beyond the Edge competitor was no fan of Will Smith slapping the comedian with an open hand on the 2022 Oscars stage, but after witnessing Rock's comedy style at a recent event, she's changed her mind about him. An admitted longtime fan, Williams says she's done championing for Rock, likening his comedy style to one of an Uncle Tom, a term used to describe an excessively subservient person, particularly one who does all they can to appeal to the white community.
Popculture
Judge Makes Ruling About Anne Heche's Son in Messy Estate Battle
Anne Heche's ex James Tupper lost a court decision on Tuesday after he petitioned to become their son Atlas' guardian ad litem. The judge also denied Tupper's petition to oversee the 13-year-old Atlas' portion of Heche's estate until he turns 18. Heche was critically injured in a car crash on Aug. 5 and died at a Los Angeles hospital on Aug. 11. She was 53.
Popculture
'Barbarella' Remake Set to Star 'Euphoria' Actress
Sydney Sweeney's big push to make the transition from television to movie star will include a remake of the cult classic Jane Fonda movie Barbarella. The Euphoria star has signed on to star in and executive produce Sony's new movie, which has no writer or director attached. A day after Sweeney confirmed that project, she joined another, Universal Pictures' The Caretaker.
Jessica Simpson Boasts About Facial Treatment Despite Cosmetic Work Driving Wedge Between Her & Husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson is embracing a new facial treatment. The blonde babe offered a glimpse of her visit to Dr. Brian Kinney's office for the non-invasive facial treatment on Thursday, October 13. In the video posted to her Instagram page, she is seen lying down with Emface patches on her forehead and cheeks.Seemingly trying it out for the first time, Simpson appears shocked as the treatment was activated. While smiling and laughing as she talked to people off-camera, Simpson says, "I get it," before gushing about getting kissed by Emface "just all over." 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON...
Popculture
'SNL' Alum Reveals Bill Murray Being Difficult in Hosting Return: 'He Just Hated'
A former SNL star is joining in on revealing some negative parts of Bill Murray's history. Recent reports about his past encounters with Geena Davis and alleged details from his on-set behavior on Be Mortal have painted in details that have long been rumored about Murray. Now in an interview with SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, SNL alum Rob Schneider talked about Murray's behavior when he returned to host the long-running sketch series in the '90s.
Popculture
Angela Lansbury Dead: 'Murder, She Wrote' Legend Was 96
Dame Angela Lansbury died on Tuesday morning, her family announced. She was 96 and would have marked her 97th birthday on Oct. 16. Lansbury was one of the last surviving leading stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, earning her first Oscar nomination in 1945. She was also known to younger generations as the voice of Mrs. Potts in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, while television viewers loved her as Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote.
Popculture
Angela Lansbury's 'Murder, She Wrote' Co-Star Louis Herthum Speaks out on Her Death
Murder, She Wrote star Louis Herthum remembered Dame Angela Lansbury as "by far the classiest person" he ever met during his career. Herthum starred as Deputy Andy Broom in five seasons of the show with Lansbury. The Beauty and the Beast star died on Tuesday at 96, just a few days shy of her 97th birthday.
Popculture
'Supernatural's Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reunite With Prequel Series Stars
Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently reunited over dinner with the cast of the show's new prequel series, The Winchesters. On Tuesday, Morgan took to Instagram to share some photos from their meeting with Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, which was also attended by Morgan's wife Hilarie Burton Morgan. In the caption on his post, Morgan wrote, "So, I was lucky enough to have dinner with the younger, cooler, and more handsome John Winchester."
Stranger Sings! review – goofy musical piggybacks on Netflix hit
It has a pulsating synth soundtrack and brought Kate Bush an overdue No 1 so why not make Stranger Things a musical? With nosebleed high notes, a box of fright wigs and a dancing Demogorgon, this parody of the Netflix hit amiably retreads events mostly from the first series. Despite...
