Kevin Hart is grieving the passing of his father, Henry Witherspoon, who has died at 73. He shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Instagram on Oct. 12 alongside a heartwarming carousel of photos with a touching caption. In Hart's tribute post, he shared several pictures of Witherspoon spending quality time with his family and cherished moments between the father and son. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," he wrote in the caption. "Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me…. y'all did good man. Thank you for everything…. I'm a better father because of you We will all make you proud…." he continued. He added a second post with his late dad, simply captioning it, "RIP spoon ….." Hart last featured his dad in an Instagram birthday post from 2020, writing, "Happy B Day to the man the myth and the legend....Spoonie G's aka spoon aka my crazy ass father. Truly the toughest man on the planet.... love you Dad ."

