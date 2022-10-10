The Sheriff’s Office received 157 calls for service this past week. As this report is being written there are 15 inmates and three being female in the Archer County Jail. On Monday, deputies were called to the Scotland area in reference to dead livestock. The caller stated that the neighbors two pit bulls had come onto his property and killed his show pigs. This case is still under investigation…

ARCHER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO