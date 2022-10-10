Read full article on original website
Vernon homicide victim remembered by family, friends
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL)— Family and friends of a 27-year-old Vernon man who was shot and killed in Vernon on Tuesday night, remember him at a candlelight vigil. The victim identified as Andre Sandoval was shot several times in a vacant lot across from the American Legion out in Vernon. No...
Details of Vernon shooting revealed in affidavit
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for the Vernon man accused of firing multiple shots and killing a 27-year-old father does not shed much light on what led to the shooting or reveal many new details. André Sandoval was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a vacant lot...
Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Family members are speaking out about the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was gunned down on October 12th in Vernon. Vernon police say just before 7pm, 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson shot Andre Sandoval multiple times. Thompson is now in jail facing murder charges. Family members...
Suspect identified, charged with murder in Vernon homicide
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Police Department has identified the suspect of a Tuesday night shooting that left one Vernon man dead. According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, after officers responded to the 1800 block of Deaf Smith for gunshots on Tuesday, October 11, they found a man with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds lying face-down in a vacant lot.
Vernon police investigating homicide
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon police are currently investigating a homicide where it’s believed a man was shot several times Tuesday night. It happened in a field across the street from the American Legion, right off Marshall Street. A witness on the scene says the victim had been walking...
Vernon homicide victim identified, candlelight vigil planned
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of a Tuesday night homicide in Vernon has been identified, and the suspect is believed to be in custody. According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, officers responded to the the field across from the American Legion Post 67 in the 1800 block of Deaf Smith just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, for reports of gunshots.
Vernon community holds Candlelight vigil for Andre Sandoval
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Vernon community are mourning the loss of Andre Sandoval, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Bradford Thompson has been arrested and charged with Sandoval’s murder, and on Wednesday Sandoval’s family spoke with News Channel 6 about the shooting, as they continue looking for ways to carry on his legacy.
