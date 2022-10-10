Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full EffectAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Indoor foam combat arena opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new indoor foam combat arena just opened in the Fern Creek area. Foam combat, axe throwing, sumo suits and arcade games are all at Foam Warriorz Louisville. The location of this new arena is at 5622 Bardstown Road. WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke had fun...
Wave 3
Louisville billboards to highlight middle school girls of color
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On International Day of the Girl, a nonprofit organization is highlighting local Black middle school girls on multiple billboards across the Louisville Metro. A total of six billboards will be placed in the city highlighting 21 girls within the 300FOR300 program, offering a six-week writing program...
Wave 3
JCPS Showcase of Schools returns to Kentucky International Convention Center
A judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years in prison Thursday in Clark Circuit Court for the death of Michelle Slaughter in 2021. ‘Mistakes have been made’: State begins hearings for juvenile detention center violations. Updated: 3 hours ago. After blistering reports of assaults, violations and chaos at a...
kentuckytoday.com
A guard problem for U of L? Payne, Ellis beg to differ
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- A constant storyline surrounding Kenny Payne's first University of Louisville basketball team has been its lack of guards. Or at least the perception of a lack of proven, quality backcourt players on this level. The lone Cardinal who fits that description is 6-foot-3 point guard El...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Bartender speaks on winning Louisville cocktail competition
‘I just don’t understand why': Car windshields busted in Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhoods. Several neighbors in the Germantown and Schnitzelburg neighborhoods spent the latter part of their weekends sweeping up, after their rear car windshields were busted out in an alleged overnight vandalism spree. The Big Stomp music festival in Louisville...
Wave 3
Jack Harlow teases homecoming for Louisville Live
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live. The hometown rapper posted an image of Louisville Slugger Field on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon with the caption “Louisville Live: Coming Home.”. (Story continues below) Louisville Live is an...
Kenny Payne to Louisville fans: "I need you" at Louisville Live
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kenny Payne delivered a message the day he was hired as the men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville in March. The former star at U of L told all of the former players and the fans in general that he needed help taking the program back to national prominence. Payne said he couldn't do it alone and noted there would be times when he needed more backing.
Wave 3
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may have not been arrested if some incidents weren't recorded on security cameras. The state said they've now limited the number of teens housed there, and repairs from previous riots, or "incidents" as the state called it have now been repaired. Breonna Taylor’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisville Is High On Five-Star CG AJ Johnson’s List
Five-star combo guard AJ Johnson began his high school career at Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California but decided to transfer to Kanye West’s Donda Academy of Simi Valley, California for the 2022-2023 season. The thought of Johnson playing at the school built by creative artist and visionary Kanye West is an attractive reason to go there in and of itself.
Louisville's Kenny Payne and El Ellis address the Cardinals' backcourt situation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne knows there has been a lot of talk about the depth - or lack thereof - in his backcourt. The first-year Cardinals' head coach isn't listening to any of the chatter, instead, he said getting the guys he has on the roster ready to compete.
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
Transcript: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne and players said at ACC Tip Off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne, along with players El Ellis and Sydney Curry visited with the media at the ACC Tip Off on Wednesday. Payne and the players were asked several questions on the main stage by the moderator. Q. Coach, thoughts about how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Manual star volleyball player among the best in the country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball. Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well. Shortly after accepting the job...
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—The 2022-23 Louisville men’s basketball media guide is now available online for your consumption. —Five-star point guard A.J. Johnson (2023) raised some eyebrows locally earlier this week when he stated that Texas and LSU are the two schools currently recruiting him the hardest. —Johnson, who will be in for...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky lands commitment from in-state punter Carter Schwartz
The Kentucky Wildcats welcomed several recruits on campus this past weekend as they look to round-out the class of 2023, and get a head start on the 2024 and 2025 classes. Carter Schwartz out of Trinity High School in Louisville, was one of the players to make his way to Lexington this weekend. He took to Twitter on Monday night to announce his commitment to the Cats.
Louisville to Host Multiple Elite Prospects for 2022 Louisville Live
The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will host several high-caliber men's basketball recruits.
Louisville.com
Ashley’s Louisville (10/13/2022)
Raised in Jeffersontown and Fern Creek, currently living in New York. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
wdrb.com
The local restaurant community has come together for 'The Taste of Louisville' for almost 3 decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate Louisville's food and drink scene and give back to a great cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of "The Taste of Louisville." The Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter presents the 48th annual event. Mellwood Art Center will host more than 25 Chefs ready to serve you. Sample more than 25 signature dishes including 15 different creative cocktails and mocktails.
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
Comments / 0