Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO