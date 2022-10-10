Read full article on original website
This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making
The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad
NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
Lions Injuries Also Prove to Be Costly Off the Field
The Detroit Lions are paying a significant number of players to not play football for the team. At 1-4, it is quite challenging to look outside the organization to find talent that could help aid the team. According to overthecap.com, the Lions currently have $2,492,922 remaining in total cap space...
Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom offensively, failing to reach the endzone in their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, heading into Week 6 with just six touchdowns scored all season, the team will consider changes to their play-caller. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium...
Still Revered, Jason Peters Prepares for Return to Philadelphia as a Cowboys Guard
PHILADELPHIA - The reunion tour for the Eagles continues in Week 6 with Jason Peters set to return to Lincoln Financial Field, coming on the heels of Zach Ertz last week, Doug Pederson the week before that, and Carson Wentz three weeks ago. Few understand the rivalry between Philadelphia and...
Cowboys Official Move Up on Dak Prescott on Practice Injury List
FRISCO - The status for Dak Prescott for Sunday? Unchanged. The status for the Dallas Cowboys rehabbing quarterback on Thursday? A major change. The Cowboys are listing Prescott as a "limited'' participant in the Thursday practice here at The Star, marking the first time he has been listed that highly since his Week 1 thumb injury.
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More
Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
Ravens’ Visit Just Another Game for New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he holds no ill will toward the Baltimore Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh, from whom he parted in January after both sides mutually agreed to go in different directions. "I think it’s just one of those things," Martindale said Thursday. "I...
Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver Wire Targets | Week 6
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season saw third-string quarterbacks earn a chance to shine, multiple tight ends score four touchdowns and big days for multiple wide-outs. Headed into this week's matchups, many owners are looking deep into the waiver-wire to pick up that hidden gem. Perhaps that diamond in the rough is a player listed below!
Packers No Longer Favored to Win NFC North
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, who won NFC North championships in each of coach Matt LaFleur’s first three seasons on the job, are no longer the favorite to win the division this year. With Green Bay’s loss last week in London to the Giants, the...
Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Having ‘Terrific’ Season, Says Coach
The Atlanta Falcons boast a really young defense and the unit is still trying to figure out some specifics. However, one veteran presence is guiding them through the treacherous season. After trading Deion Jones a few days ago, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the only player who remains from the...
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts’ return could boost the offense
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed his first NFL game Sunday, and that was torture. He suffered a hamstring injury at some point before Sunday and didn’t play in the 21-15 loss to the Buccaneers. He returned to practice Wednesday and said he expects to play when the Falcons (2-3) host the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
‘Josh Allen Cam’: WATCH: Buffalo Bills QB View Of Gabe Davis’ Big Play
With its explosive offensive endeavors and new heroes seemingly popping up every week, this Buffalo Bills season might feel like a movie to the team's expansive fanbase. It is, at the very least, looking like one, anyway. Viewers from Buffalo and beyond have been awed by the team's camera work...
Who Will Be The Guardians X-Factor In Game Two Of The ALDS Against The Yankees
After being one of Cleveland's most impressive and consistent hitters all season, Amed Rosario has yet to find his groove in the postseason. He has a .167 batting average and has only reached base twice on two hits. Even with these stats, Rosario could be the Guardians' X-Factor in game...
Zappe Over Mac: Could Patriots Have QB Controversy?
Welcome to Zappe Hour, Pats fans. But along with the smiles and optimism that accompanied Sunday's 29-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions come controversy. Perhaps doubts. At the very least, questions. As in, considering the way Mac Jones started the season and the way Bailey Zappe has finished the last...
Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
49ers DE Nick Bosa Dealing with Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?
The Atlanta Falcons have their eyes lasered on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, but one notable opponent may not be making an appearance on Sunday. Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a groin injury in last week's win against the Carolina Panthers, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
