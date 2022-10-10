ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

San Luis Obispo Tribune

This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making

The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Injuries Also Prove to Be Costly Off the Field

The Detroit Lions are paying a significant number of players to not play football for the team. At 1-4, it is quite challenging to look outside the organization to find talent that could help aid the team. According to overthecap.com, the Lions currently have $2,492,922 remaining in total cap space...
DETROIT, MI
Sports
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom offensively, failing to reach the endzone in their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, heading into Week 6 with just six touchdowns scored all season, the team will consider changes to their play-caller. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Official Move Up on Dak Prescott on Practice Injury List

FRISCO - The status for Dak Prescott for Sunday? Unchanged. The status for the Dallas Cowboys rehabbing quarterback on Thursday? A major change. The Cowboys are listing Prescott as a "limited'' participant in the Thursday practice here at The Star, marking the first time he has been listed that highly since his Week 1 thumb injury.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More

Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver Wire Targets | Week 6

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season saw third-string quarterbacks earn a chance to shine, multiple tight ends score four touchdowns and big days for multiple wide-outs. Headed into this week's matchups, many owners are looking deep into the waiver-wire to pick up that hidden gem. Perhaps that diamond in the rough is a player listed below!
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers No Longer Favored to Win NFC North

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, who won NFC North championships in each of coach Matt LaFleur’s first three seasons on the job, are no longer the favorite to win the division this year. With Green Bay’s loss last week in London to the Giants, the...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Having ‘Terrific’ Season, Says Coach

The Atlanta Falcons boast a really young defense and the unit is still trying to figure out some specifics. However, one veteran presence is guiding them through the treacherous season. After trading Deion Jones a few days ago, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the only player who remains from the...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts’ return could boost the offense

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed his first NFL game Sunday, and that was torture. He suffered a hamstring injury at some point before Sunday and didn’t play in the 21-15 loss to the Buccaneers. He returned to practice Wednesday and said he expects to play when the Falcons (2-3) host the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Zappe Over Mac: Could Patriots Have QB Controversy?

Welcome to Zappe Hour, Pats fans. But along with the smiles and optimism that accompanied Sunday's 29-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions come controversy. Perhaps doubts. At the very least, questions. As in, considering the way Mac Jones started the season and the way Bailey Zappe has finished the last...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

49ers DE Nick Bosa Dealing with Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons have their eyes lasered on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, but one notable opponent may not be making an appearance on Sunday. Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a groin injury in last week's win against the Carolina Panthers, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA

