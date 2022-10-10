Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Changes ahead for Rock Island, thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding
Big changes are ahead for the City of Rock Island, thanks to help from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Samantha Gange, project manager for ARPA funds for Rock Island, dropped by Local 4 to tell us all about planned investments for changing the community for the better. For more...
wvik.org
A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels
On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
KWQC
Save big during the 11th annual anniversary sale at Stuff Etc.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There’s nothing like finding the “just the right thing” in a local shop--especially at a great price. It happens all the time at a place called “Stuff, Etc.” which is a consignment and thrift shop that offers so many different types of items/products that the owners had to call it Stuff, Etc.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galesburg City Council to consider economic incentives to bring manufacturer to Monmouth Blvd
Plans are in place to bring another manufacturing company to Galesburg, supplying many well-paying jobs to the community. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will consider a $200,000 grant for Moline-based company FCA Packaging LLC to take over the location formally home to Phoenix Industries LLC at 1200 Monmouth Boulevard.
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
Chelsea gives back to Princeton | Pay It Forward
PRINCETON, Ill. — Scrolling on Facebook is a nightly routine for many of us. During the pandemic, it was one of our methods to stay connected. Chelsea Sanchez used the social media platform to her advantage during the pandemic to make fundraising as simple as posting a comment. “It’s...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
nrgmediadixon.com
Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7
Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
wvik.org
Owen Lovejoy
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Train conductors were once the most visible of all railroad employees, with their fancy uniforms and their ominous cries of "All aboard." Only on the underground railroad were the conductors silent and secretive. These were the men and women who hid escaping slaves in their homes and saw them on to the next stop. These "conductors" as they were called feared the slave hunters who tracked slaves down for the reward and were not above violence. And so, they conducted quietly.
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
KWQC
Muscatine Grandview Avenue reconstruction project update
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A large section of the Grandview Avenue reconstruction project respected to be finished in the next couple of weeks, according to city officials. The first lane of the Sampson Street intersection with Grandview Avenue was poured Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the City of Muscatine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US Gas in Galesburg suffers a second break-in over the course of a month
In just over a month’s time, the US Gas convenience store suffered a second break-in. Galesburg Police responded to a security alarm at the store in the 2100 block of East Main street just after 1:00 in the morning on Monday, October 10th. Officers discovered the front glass door was shattered. Police approached and noticed a brick had been thrown through it, and a side door was left slightly open. No one was inside, and it’s unclear if anything was taken at the time of the police report. A male witness told police he observed a tall, younger suspect wearing a mask and all black depart the side door onto a side street. The store’s owner was in the process of collecting security video at the time of the report. Back on September 13th, police responded to US Gas for a broken glass door. Officers searched the area for suspects, and several hours later were called back to the store and discovered the door was completely shattered. Cash was missing, several display cases were damaged and items were scattered throughout the building. The investigation in both instances is ongoing.
KWQC
4 years ago this week we had one of our earliest snows on record
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Four years ago, this week the QC experienced its second earliest snow on record. A few weeks back Kyle talked about how our earliest snow occurred back in the September of 1942. What made four years ago so unique was that it was the first of...
New Galesburg VA clinic will double in size, offer more services. Here’s where it is going
The Galesburg VA clinic has found a new home at the former Sandburg Mall. The Lane A. Evans VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, currently located at 310 Home Blvd., will move to the former Bergner’s store in Sandburg Mall by the late fall of 2023. The move will allow...
After missteps, Wolf Carbon poised to redo public meetings in December
A company that wants to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in eastern Iowa is expected to hold new public meetings about the project in December after identifying “anomalies” in its landowner notification process. The new Wolf Carbon Solutions meetings will likely be set for Dec. 6 in Cedar and Linn counties and for Dec. 7 […] The post After missteps, Wolf Carbon poised to redo public meetings in December appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sweet Tooth Snacks Opening New Davenport Location This Week
If you start feeling snacky this weekend, there's a new place you will be able to check out in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Home & Snacks will be having the grand opening of its new store in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Snacks is no stranger to Davenport. Last fall, they had their...
The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport
Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples
It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
Comments / 1