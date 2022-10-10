ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels

On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
Save big during the 11th annual anniversary sale at Stuff Etc.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There’s nothing like finding the “just the right thing” in a local shop--especially at a great price. It happens all the time at a place called “Stuff, Etc.” which is a consignment and thrift shop that offers so many different types of items/products that the owners had to call it Stuff, Etc.
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
Chelsea gives back to Princeton | Pay It Forward

PRINCETON, Ill. — Scrolling on Facebook is a nightly routine for many of us. During the pandemic, it was one of our methods to stay connected. Chelsea Sanchez used the social media platform to her advantage during the pandemic to make fundraising as simple as posting a comment. “It’s...
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel

Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7

Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
Owen Lovejoy

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Train conductors were once the most visible of all railroad employees, with their fancy uniforms and their ominous cries of "All aboard." Only on the underground railroad were the conductors silent and secretive. These were the men and women who hid escaping slaves in their homes and saw them on to the next stop. These "conductors" as they were called feared the slave hunters who tracked slaves down for the reward and were not above violence. And so, they conducted quietly.
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke

Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
Muscatine Grandview Avenue reconstruction project update

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A large section of the Grandview Avenue reconstruction project respected to be finished in the next couple of weeks, according to city officials. The first lane of the Sampson Street intersection with Grandview Avenue was poured Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the City of Muscatine.
US Gas in Galesburg suffers a second break-in over the course of a month

In just over a month’s time, the US Gas convenience store suffered a second break-in. Galesburg Police responded to a security alarm at the store in the 2100 block of East Main street just after 1:00 in the morning on Monday, October 10th. Officers discovered the front glass door was shattered. Police approached and noticed a brick had been thrown through it, and a side door was left slightly open. No one was inside, and it’s unclear if anything was taken at the time of the police report. A male witness told police he observed a tall, younger suspect wearing a mask and all black depart the side door onto a side street. The store’s owner was in the process of collecting security video at the time of the report. Back on September 13th, police responded to US Gas for a broken glass door. Officers searched the area for suspects, and several hours later were called back to the store and discovered the door was completely shattered. Cash was missing, several display cases were damaged and items were scattered throughout the building. The investigation in both instances is ongoing.
After missteps, Wolf Carbon poised to redo public meetings in December

A company that wants to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in eastern Iowa is expected to hold new public meetings about the project in December after identifying “anomalies” in its landowner notification process. The new Wolf Carbon Solutions meetings will likely be set for Dec. 6 in Cedar and Linn counties and for Dec. 7 […] The post After missteps, Wolf Carbon poised to redo public meetings in December appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport

Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples

It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer

In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
