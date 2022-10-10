Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making
The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Having ‘Terrific’ Season, Says Coach
The Atlanta Falcons boast a really young defense and the unit is still trying to figure out some specifics. However, one veteran presence is guiding them through the treacherous season. After trading Deion Jones a few days ago, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the only player who remains from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott to Throw in Practice; Injury Update for Cowboys: ‘Can He Spin It?’ - Jerry
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys must prepare for the coming Sunday Night Showdown in Philadelphia as if Cooper Rush is their quarterback. And that can work, as he just won his fourth consecutive start in place of Dak Prescott, who had surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12. ... and is fighting to make his return, maybe as soon at Week 6 at the Eagles.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Offense Will Have Two Injured Players Ready By Game Day
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with 11 injuries heading into Week 6 but should have good news on two of them. With Pat Freiermuth in the concussion protocol, dealing with his third concussion in two seasons, the Steelers' tight end room is slim. Zach Gentry is nursing a knee injury he sustained against the Buffalo Bills, and did not practice to start the week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More
Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets look to continue surprising start as they visit Packers
NEW YORK JETS (3-2) at GREEN BAY (3-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Packers by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Jets 44-38 in overtime on Dec. 23, 2018, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK: Jets beat Miami Dolphins 40-17 at home; Packers lost...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers No Longer Favored to Win NFC North
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, who won NFC North championships in each of coach Matt LaFleur’s first three seasons on the job, are no longer the favorite to win the division this year. With Green Bay’s loss last week in London to the Giants, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back to Active Roster; Damien Harris Fill-In?
FOXBORO — Faced with the prospect of life without their feature running back for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots are calling a familiar face to help fill the void. According to the NFL transaction wire the Patriots have signed rookie running back Kevin Harris from their practice...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom offensively, failing to reach the endzone in their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, heading into Week 6 with just six touchdowns scored all season, the team will consider changes to their play-caller. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce’s Philosophy? ‘Just Get Yards After Contact’
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has burst onto the scene over his last two games, recording over half of 412 rushing yards. Against the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars, Pierce has recorded 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.75 yards per carry. After a slow start as he was eased into the transition from college to the NFL, Pierce has shown that he's capable of being the Texans' lead back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Still Revered, Jason Peters Prepares for Return to Philadelphia as a Cowboys Guard
PHILADELPHIA - The reunion tour for the Eagles continues in Week 6 with Jason Peters set to return to Lincoln Financial Field, coming on the heels of Zach Ertz last week, Doug Pederson the week before that, and Carson Wentz three weeks ago. Few understand the rivalry between Philadelphia and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens’ Visit Just Another Game for New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he holds no ill will toward the Baltimore Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh, from whom he parted in January after both sides mutually agreed to go in different directions. "I think it’s just one of those things," Martindale said Thursday. "I...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Herbert, Wilson take center stage when Chargers host Broncos
Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury. Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night's game. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers will host Wilson and the Denver Broncos in prime time in an AFC West...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets Will Need to Step Up This Week Against Aaron Rodgers, Packers
While the Jets have taken care of business so far in 2022, exceeding expectations by winning three of their first five games, this week will be their biggest test yet. New York is preparing to travel to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, set to face four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyreek Hill Orders Specialized Dolphins Ping Pong Table to Replace Old One
View the original article to see embedded media. After starting the season 3–0, the Dolphins have dropped two games in a row and have been outscored 67–32 in the process. Earlier this week, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that wide receiver Tyreek Hill, along with the other team captains, decided to take the ping pong table out of the locker room in an effort to “focus more intently on the next opponent,” per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts’ return could boost the offense
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed his first NFL game Sunday, and that was torture. He suffered a hamstring injury at some point before Sunday and didn’t play in the 21-15 loss to the Buccaneers. He returned to practice Wednesday and said he expects to play when the Falcons (2-3) host the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver Wire Targets | Week 6
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season saw third-string quarterbacks earn a chance to shine, multiple tight ends score four touchdowns and big days for multiple wide-outs. Headed into this week's matchups, many owners are looking deep into the waiver-wire to pick up that hidden gem. Perhaps that diamond in the rough is a player listed below!
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Josh Allen Cam’: WATCH: Buffalo Bills QB View Of Gabe Davis’ Big Play
With its explosive offensive endeavors and new heroes seemingly popping up every week, this Buffalo Bills season might feel like a movie to the team's expansive fanbase. It is, at the very least, looking like one, anyway. Viewers from Buffalo and beyond have been awed by the team's camera work...
Comments / 0