Palm Springs, CA

One of Palm Springs' dog parks will close for maintenance starting in late October

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago
Some Palm Springs pups will soon have to find a new place to frolic, albeit only temporarily.

The city announced Monday that the David H. Ready Dog Park will close for about six weeks starting on Friday, Oct. 28. The park will reopen on Dec. 12.

The closure, which occurs annually, is to allow for reseeding and maintenance of the park.

But Palm Springs' furry friends won't have to look far for a place to play: The dog park in Demuth Park, which is about two miles away, will remain open every day from daybreak to dusk. Demuth Park is located at 4200 East Mesquite Avenue.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs.

