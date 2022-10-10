Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making
The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Injuries Also Prove to Be Costly Off the Field
The Detroit Lions are paying a significant number of players to not play football for the team. At 1-4, it is quite challenging to look outside the organization to find talent that could help aid the team. According to overthecap.com, the Lions currently have $2,492,922 remaining in total cap space...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott to Throw in Practice; Injury Update for Cowboys: ‘Can He Spin It?’ - Jerry
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys must prepare for the coming Sunday Night Showdown in Philadelphia as if Cooper Rush is their quarterback. And that can work, as he just won his fourth consecutive start in place of Dak Prescott, who had surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12. ... and is fighting to make his return, maybe as soon at Week 6 at the Eagles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets look to continue surprising start as they visit Packers
NEW YORK JETS (3-2) at GREEN BAY (3-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Packers by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Jets 44-38 in overtime on Dec. 23, 2018, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK: Jets beat Miami Dolphins 40-17 at home; Packers lost...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More
Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Special Teams Could Loom Large for Eagles Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA – A 5-0 record can cover a few warts. Right now, there’s one glaring witch-type wart on the end of the Eagles’ nose, and that is special teams. It’s a concern, and a big one heading into Sunday night’s primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers No Longer Favored to Win NFC North
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, who won NFC North championships in each of coach Matt LaFleur’s first three seasons on the job, are no longer the favorite to win the division this year. With Green Bay’s loss last week in London to the Giants, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom offensively, failing to reach the endzone in their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, heading into Week 6 with just six touchdowns scored all season, the team will consider changes to their play-caller. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Still Revered, Jason Peters Prepares for Return to Philadelphia as a Cowboys Guard
PHILADELPHIA - The reunion tour for the Eagles continues in Week 6 with Jason Peters set to return to Lincoln Financial Field, coming on the heels of Zach Ertz last week, Doug Pederson the week before that, and Carson Wentz three weeks ago. Few understand the rivalry between Philadelphia and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets Will Need to Step Up This Week Against Aaron Rodgers, Packers
While the Jets have taken care of business so far in 2022, exceeding expectations by winning three of their first five games, this week will be their biggest test yet. New York is preparing to travel to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, set to face four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Josh Allen Cam’: WATCH: Buffalo Bills QB View Of Gabe Davis’ Big Play
With its explosive offensive endeavors and new heroes seemingly popping up every week, this Buffalo Bills season might feel like a movie to the team's expansive fanbase. It is, at the very least, looking like one, anyway. Viewers from Buffalo and beyond have been awed by the team's camera work...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Exercise 4th-Year Option on Breakout Candidate Josh Green
With the start of the 2022-23 NBA just one week away, the Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday that they have exercised the fourth-year option on third-year guard/forward Josh Green’s contact. This means Green will play this season and next before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver Wire Targets | Week 6
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season saw third-string quarterbacks earn a chance to shine, multiple tight ends score four touchdowns and big days for multiple wide-outs. Headed into this week's matchups, many owners are looking deep into the waiver-wire to pick up that hidden gem. Perhaps that diamond in the rough is a player listed below!
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Having ‘Terrific’ Season, Says Coach
The Atlanta Falcons boast a really young defense and the unit is still trying to figure out some specifics. However, one veteran presence is guiding them through the treacherous season. After trading Deion Jones a few days ago, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the only player who remains from the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Herbert, Wilson take center stage when Chargers host Broncos
Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury. Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night's game. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers will host Wilson and the Denver Broncos in prime time in an AFC West...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zappe Over Mac: Could Patriots Have QB Controversy?
Welcome to Zappe Hour, Pats fans. But along with the smiles and optimism that accompanied Sunday's 29-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions come controversy. Perhaps doubts. At the very least, questions. As in, considering the way Mac Jones started the season and the way Bailey Zappe has finished the last...
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants QB Daniel Jones Has Grown the Most in This Key Area, According to Eli Manning
Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning knows a thing or two about the challenges of playing in the NFL and the trajectory one should be taking in the position as he advances in his career. So when the Giants legend looks at Daniel Jones, who is trying in his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
49ers DE Nick Bosa Dealing with Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?
The Atlanta Falcons have their eyes lasered on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, but one notable opponent may not be making an appearance on Sunday. Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a groin injury in last week's win against the Carolina Panthers, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Comments / 0