Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
Four locations getting traffic lights
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A project to install traffic lights at four locations in the Odessa District is starting this month. Much of the work in the initial stages will have minimum impact on traffic. Traffic lights will be placed at the following intersections:. >> Business Interstate 20 and West...
cbs7.com
5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
cbs7.com
Midland Animal Services has employee shortage
The Bosworth Company and Lennox give Midland firefighter a new HVAC system. The Bosworth Company and Lennox give Midland firefighter a new HVAC system. UTPB Cheer is raising money to travel to nationals next spring. Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Safe Place of the Permian Basin can help. Domestic Violence Awareness...
cbs7.com
Juvenile arrested for making terroristic threats against Oceans Behavioral unit
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday afternoon Big Spring police were informed of threats made against the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. The Big Spring Police Department then contacted the Midland Police Department to inform them of the threats. MPD then responded to Oceans while the Big Spring Police Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
cbs7.com
Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Safe Place of the Permian Basin can help
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Safe Place of the Permian basin is a resource for those battling this issue. According to the Texas Council on Family Violence, in 2021, 204 Texans were killed by intimate partners. Director of Development for Safe Place of the...
cbs7.com
Fort Stockton reeling after massive hailstorm floods hospital and schools
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - From her truck, Anita LaBelle saw it all happen. “My gut was just telling me something wasn’t right,” he said. LaBelle is in the middle of trucking goods cross-country to California. She was aiming to make I-10 yesterday. She never made it. Hitting...
cbs7.com
Today Permian Basin STEPS held their monthly meeting, discussing mental health
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin STEPS (Service, Transmission, Exploration, Production and Safety Network) purpose is to work cooperatively with the oil & gas industry and OSHA with one common goal, an incident free workplace. They host these meetings the second Tuesday of every month, open to anyone in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs7.com
The Bosworth Company and Lennox give Midland firefighter a new HVAC system
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today The Bosworth Company installed a new Lennox HVAC system for a midland firefighter, courtesy of Lennox’s ‘Feel the Love Program’. The program empowers Lennox dealers to give back to an individual who makes a difference in the community. This is their fourth...
cbs7.com
Midland police officer arrested on assault family violence charge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a City of Midland spokesperson, a Midland police officer was arrested on Saturday on an assault family violence charge involving an adult male family member. The MPD officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The arrest of the...
cbs7.com
Midland police make two arrests in armed robbery at Garrett Brown Park
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday evening, Midland Police responded to an armed robbery call at Garrett Brown Park. Approximately 30 minutes later two suspects were arrested. One of the suspects is a juvenile. According to the City of Midland, the suspects were found with items belonging to one of the...
cbs7.com
Ector County Library hosting Literary Pumpkin Contest
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Library Children’s Department will be hosting its first Literary Pumpkin Contest. Go ahead and decorate a pumpkin to look like your favorite literary character. Allow the opportunity to display your pumpkin in the children’s area. Feel free to be creative and think...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs7.com
ECISD named 2022 Outstanding School District
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD was honored as the 2022 Outstanding School District by the Mexican American School Board Association (MASBA) this past weekend in San Antonio. ECISD Trustees accepted the honor at MASBA’s 2022 Conference. ECISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri says,. “Our district has...
cbs7.com
Curbside Bistro’s Chef Alejandra gets his day in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last Night at the Odessa City council meeting Mayor Joven and the City of Odessa officials declared October 11th to be Chef Alejandro Barrientos day for all the work has done for the community. Whether it’s been giving back to those on Thanksgiving since 2016 or...
cbs7.com
Midland ISD school board debate
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The November elections are less than a month away. Several local government positions are on the ballot including three districts for the Midland ISD school board. Tuesday night CBS7 attended the Basin PBS debate with all candidates for all three districts. They answered questions about their...
cbs7.com
UTPB Falcon Cheer hosting cheerleading clinic to raise money for nationals
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In late August, the UTPB Falcon cheer team received a bid for nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida. Now, they’re raising the money to get to the competition next year. “It’s the largest collegiate cheerleading competition in the nation,” said UTPB Spirit Coordinator Terry Lynn Lane....
cbs7.com
Odessans gather food, clothes to send to Florida to support Hurricane Ian victims
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessans have been gathering mostly food and clothes to send to Florida to help those affected by hurricane Ian. The group of Odessans gather every week to take their kids to flag football games, but now, they’re showing their support toward Florida, by starting a fundraiser.
cbs7.com
Midland College Art Exhibit
The Bosworth Company and Lennox give Midland firefighter a new HVAC system. The Bosworth Company and Lennox give Midland firefighter a new HVAC system. UTPB Cheer is raising money to travel to nationals next spring. Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Safe Place of the Permian Basin can help. Domestic Violence Awareness...
cbs7.com
MISD kicks off Aspiring Principal's Academy for second year
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has kicked off its aspiring principals academy for a second year. The aspiring principals’ academy is an opportunity for MISD assistant principals to be prepared to lead campuses when positions in the district become available. “We have to build a strong bench of...
cbs7.com
Oct.11 last day to register to vote
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - To be eligible to vote in the General, City of Odessa and The Ector County Utility District Election (ECUD) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, you must be a registered voter. If you are not a registered voter or if you need to update your address...
Comments / 0