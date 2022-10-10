ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monahans, TX

cbs7.com

Four locations getting traffic lights

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A project to install traffic lights at four locations in the Odessa District is starting this month. Much of the work in the initial stages will have minimum impact on traffic. Traffic lights will be placed at the following intersections:. >> Business Interstate 20 and West...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Animal Services has employee shortage

The Bosworth Company and Lennox give Midland firefighter a new HVAC system. The Bosworth Company and Lennox give Midland firefighter a new HVAC system. UTPB Cheer is raising money to travel to nationals next spring. Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Safe Place of the Permian Basin can help. Domestic Violence Awareness...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland police officer arrested on assault family violence charge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a City of Midland spokesperson, a Midland police officer was arrested on Saturday on an assault family violence charge involving an adult male family member. The MPD officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The arrest of the...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland police make two arrests in armed robbery at Garrett Brown Park

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday evening, Midland Police responded to an armed robbery call at Garrett Brown Park. Approximately 30 minutes later two suspects were arrested. One of the suspects is a juvenile. According to the City of Midland, the suspects were found with items belonging to one of the...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County Library hosting Literary Pumpkin Contest

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Library Children’s Department will be hosting its first Literary Pumpkin Contest. Go ahead and decorate a pumpkin to look like your favorite literary character. Allow the opportunity to display your pumpkin in the children’s area. Feel free to be creative and think...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD named 2022 Outstanding School District

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD was honored as the 2022 Outstanding School District by the Mexican American School Board Association (MASBA) this past weekend in San Antonio. ECISD Trustees accepted the honor at MASBA’s 2022 Conference. ECISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri says,. “Our district has...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Curbside Bistro’s Chef Alejandra gets his day in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last Night at the Odessa City council meeting Mayor Joven and the City of Odessa officials declared October 11th to be Chef Alejandro Barrientos day for all the work has done for the community. Whether it’s been giving back to those on Thanksgiving since 2016 or...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD school board debate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The November elections are less than a month away. Several local government positions are on the ballot including three districts for the Midland ISD school board. Tuesday night CBS7 attended the Basin PBS debate with all candidates for all three districts. They answered questions about their...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

UTPB Falcon Cheer hosting cheerleading clinic to raise money for nationals

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In late August, the UTPB Falcon cheer team received a bid for nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida. Now, they’re raising the money to get to the competition next year. “It’s the largest collegiate cheerleading competition in the nation,” said UTPB Spirit Coordinator Terry Lynn Lane....
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland College Art Exhibit

MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

MISD kicks off Aspiring Principal's Academy for second year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has kicked off its aspiring principals academy for a second year. The aspiring principals’ academy is an opportunity for MISD assistant principals to be prepared to lead campuses when positions in the district become available. “We have to build a strong bench of...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Oct.11 last day to register to vote

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - To be eligible to vote in the General, City of Odessa and The Ector County Utility District Election (ECUD) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, you must be a registered voter. If you are not a registered voter or if you need to update your address...

