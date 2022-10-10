Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Says These 14 Stocks Are ‘About to Pop'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. Markets have declined considerably this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, the Fed's rate hikes and recession worries. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that...
NBC New York
Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Moderna, Pepsi, Lyft and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Wednesday:. Moderna — Shares of Moderna surged 8.28% after the drug maker announced it will partner with Merck to jointly develop and sell a cancer vaccine. Moderna's vaccine is being studied in combination with Merck's Keytruda to treat patients with high-risk melanoma in a Phase 2 trial.
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors have a lot of numbers to chew on this morning. The consumer price index, a measure of inflation, came in hotter than expected. That report followed Wednesday's producer price index, which also came in higher than projected. Earnings are picking up, too. Delta Airlines reported Thursday morning, as did Walgreens and Domino's. (See more on Delta below.) Markets are coming off a subdued day for trading, as all three major U.S. indices fell slightly Wednesday. Futures fell sharply Thursday morning after the inflation report. Read live market updates here.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta, Walgreens, Applied Materials and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Delta Air Lines (DAL) – The airline's stock rose 3.9% in the premarket on the strength of an upbeat current-quarter forecast as travel demand continues to rebound. For its most recent quarter, Delta earned an adjusted $1.51 per share, a number that was 2 cents below consensus but included a 3-cent impact from the effects of Hurricane Ian.
Comments / 0