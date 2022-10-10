ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Video: Torrential downpours possible overnight in New Hampshire

A quick hitting and intense storm system moves through Thursday night and into early Friday bringing heavy rain, thunder, and gusty winds. The rain slowly ends Friday then a pleasant weekend ahead with temperatures in the 60s. As a strong cold front approaches tonight, a much heavier, wind swept rain...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Heavy rain, wind ahead in New Hampshire

A strong front is approaching...developing showers today turn to heavier rain and gusty winds later tonight and Friday. Today will also be mild again and turning breezy with highs in the 60s, but clouds take over and some scattered showers developing. As a strong cold front approaches tonight, a much...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Steady rain, downpours possible Thursday evening in New Hampshire

The warming trend continues today ahead of a strong front that moves through late Thursday into Friday bringing wind and heavy rain. Warmer sunshine this afternoon with highs ranging from the mid 60s at the coast to the lower 70s inland with a light southwesterly breeze. Clouds will gradually increase...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
WGME

Powerful storm set to pack a punch in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm system will bring a long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds to Maine, which will lead to flooding in spots as well as scattered power outages. Central Maine Power says it is prepared to respond in the event Thursday and Friday's wind and rainstorm...
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Flood Watch in effect through Saturday – clear your storm drains

CONCORD, NH – The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued a Flood Watch for most of New Hampshire from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Parts of Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Strafford and Sullivan counties could see as much as three-inches of heavy localized rainfall. A...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Nice day ahead of stormy weather in New Hampshire

Beautiful October days mid-week then a potent front moves through late Thursday into Friday bringing wind and heavy rain. Following that will be a pleasant Saturday, then possibly a few showers Sunday. Not as chilly tonight under fair skies. Patchy fog may form again. Lows in the mid 30s north...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Most of New Hampshire under flood watch

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thursday's storm is coming at one of the busiest times of year for tourism in the New Hampshire. >> Developing showers to turn heavier Thursday night in New Hampshire with gusty winds expected. The Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch their speed, especially in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frosty
103.7 WCYY

Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine This Weekend

When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. This is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Experts: Thursday storm will have foliage blowin’ in the wind

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain State is far from green right now as autumn colors blanket the region. But with many areas approaching or past peak and stormy forecast, those colors could be fleeting. Vermont in the fall is known for its beauty, and on Wednesday it delivered...
VERMONT STATE
newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q97.9

WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire

It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Portland Tribune

Brrrring it on: Winter forecast conference set for Oct. 22.

The 30th annual event hosted by the President Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society will be held at OMSI.Anyone wondering what winter will bring should attend the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast Conference started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at OMSI. Presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, the event It is free and open to the public. It brings forecasters from throughout the Pacific Northwest together to predict the upcoming winter. Returning ones review their previous forecasts, sometimes to their chagrin. This is expected to be a rare third consecutive La Nina...
PORTLAND, OR
102.9 WBLM

A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time

26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time it took to accomplish such a feat.
NASHUA, NH
Bring Me The News

Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota

It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy