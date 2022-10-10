Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Video: Torrential downpours possible overnight in New Hampshire
A quick hitting and intense storm system moves through Thursday night and into early Friday bringing heavy rain, thunder, and gusty winds. The rain slowly ends Friday then a pleasant weekend ahead with temperatures in the 60s. As a strong cold front approaches tonight, a much heavier, wind swept rain...
WMUR.com
Some heavy showers continue into Friday morning in New Hampshire with gusty winds expected
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a dry and mild stretch, New Hampshire will get a dose of heavy rain and gusty winds to close out the week. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of New Hampshire through Friday with a Wind Advisory up for southeastern New Hampshire overnight into Friday morning, with some gusts possibly over 40 mph.
WMUR.com
Video: Heavy rain, wind ahead in New Hampshire
A strong front is approaching...developing showers today turn to heavier rain and gusty winds later tonight and Friday. Today will also be mild again and turning breezy with highs in the 60s, but clouds take over and some scattered showers developing. As a strong cold front approaches tonight, a much...
WMUR.com
Video: Steady rain, downpours possible Thursday evening in New Hampshire
The warming trend continues today ahead of a strong front that moves through late Thursday into Friday bringing wind and heavy rain. Warmer sunshine this afternoon with highs ranging from the mid 60s at the coast to the lower 70s inland with a light southwesterly breeze. Clouds will gradually increase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
Powerful storm set to pack a punch in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm system will bring a long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds to Maine, which will lead to flooding in spots as well as scattered power outages. Central Maine Power says it is prepared to respond in the event Thursday and Friday's wind and rainstorm...
manchesterinklink.com
Flood Watch in effect through Saturday – clear your storm drains
CONCORD, NH – The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued a Flood Watch for most of New Hampshire from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Parts of Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Strafford and Sullivan counties could see as much as three-inches of heavy localized rainfall. A...
WMUR.com
Video: Nice day ahead of stormy weather in New Hampshire
Beautiful October days mid-week then a potent front moves through late Thursday into Friday bringing wind and heavy rain. Following that will be a pleasant Saturday, then possibly a few showers Sunday. Not as chilly tonight under fair skies. Patchy fog may form again. Lows in the mid 30s north...
WMUR.com
Most of New Hampshire under flood watch
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thursday's storm is coming at one of the busiest times of year for tourism in the New Hampshire. >> Developing showers to turn heavier Thursday night in New Hampshire with gusty winds expected. The Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch their speed, especially in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine This Weekend
When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. This is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
WCAX
Experts: Thursday storm will have foliage blowin’ in the wind
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain State is far from green right now as autumn colors blanket the region. But with many areas approaching or past peak and stormy forecast, those colors could be fleeting. Vermont in the fall is known for its beauty, and on Wednesday it delivered...
WMUR.com
Rain, winds expected to cause slick road conditions from leaf drop in parts of New Hampshire on Friday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heavy rain and winds are expected to hit parts of New Hampshire Friday and can cause slippery road conditions from leaf drop. A flood watch is posted for the White Mountains for Friday. Gusty winds are expected in addition to heavy rainfall, with a system impacting...
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
Brrrring it on: Winter forecast conference set for Oct. 22.
The 30th annual event hosted by the President Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society will be held at OMSI.Anyone wondering what winter will bring should attend the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast Conference started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at OMSI. Presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, the event It is free and open to the public. It brings forecasters from throughout the Pacific Northwest together to predict the upcoming winter. Returning ones review their previous forecasts, sometimes to their chagrin. This is expected to be a rare third consecutive La Nina...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time
26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time it took to accomplish such a feat.
Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota
It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
Comments / 0