Related
Deadly Arsenal of Explosives Found in Car! Two Arrested in Albany County!
Some good police work during a relatively routine traffic stop in Albany County on Monday evening may have prevented a much worse, perhaps even deadlier incident further down the road. "When officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the vehicle they located numerous illegal knifes, a rifle (ghost gun),...
Bronx man faces grand larceny charge in Amsterdam
A Bronx man was arrested in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Jevon Giles, 27, allegedly stole over $4,400 from the Amsterdam Walmart.
WNYT
Police: Albany man pointed gun at woman through car window
Albany police have arrested a man they say violated an order of protection and pointed a gun at a woman through her car window. Police tell NewsChannel 13 this happened Tuesday night on Ten Eyck Avenue. Anthony Harrell, 32, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
NYSP: Troy woman assaulted by passenger, crashes
A Troy woman and her passenger were both arrested on Saturday, October 8, after they crashed on the I-787 exit six on-ramp.
Sand Lake Police arrest man after domestic dispute
Sand Lake State Police arrested Mark S. Ring, 32 of Berlin on October 11. Ring was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on September 30.
Man found in N.Y. after allegedly moving girlfriend’s body in suspicious death case, officials say
A Mercer County man charged in the death investigation of a Trenton woman — who authorities now say was his girlfriend — was apprehended Wednesday near Albany, New York, officials said. Alton Eubanks, 48, is charged with disturbing, moving or concealing human remains in the Sept. 21 death...
WNYT
Saratoga County jury deliberating fate of man charged in shovel attack
A Saratoga County jury is now deliberating in the case of a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend’s father with a shovel. Troy Tenace is being tried for assault. As prosecutors tell it, Tenace hit a man in the head with a shovel in the town of Ballston in September 2021.
WNYT
Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents
A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont arrested in Brunswick
A Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont was arrested in Brunswick on Tuesday. Zachary Jonas, 36, faces multiple drug charges.
WNYT
Toxic fumes sicken nine people in Albany home
Tenants of an Albany home are recovering from a frightening experience Tuesday night. Nine people were evacuated from a home at 476 Hudson Avenue, including an expectant mother. First responders say one of the vacant units was under renovation, when a product was left inside and created fumes. The strong...
Dalton man sentenced for severely beating Pittsfield resident
A Dalton man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for charges in connection to an assault on a Pittsfield resident who was severely injured.
SP arrest two after North Greenbush crash
On October 9, State Police arrested two individuals following a car crash in North Greenbush. Police reported the driver showed signs of impairment and drugs were found in the car.
Queensbury man charged with burglary, trespassing
A Queensbury man has been arrested in connection with three separate incidents in Lake George. New York State Police said Alfred Lambdin, 39, was arrested on October 11.
Schenectady Police find missing 11-year-old
Detectives from the Schenectady Police Department's Youth Aid Bureau are asking for the public's help in finding Saraya M. Shropshire, 11.
iheart.com
Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday
An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
WRGB
Intimidation incident at Fulton County high school leads to illegal firearm charges
NORTHVILLE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested an Edinburg man, accused of possessing multiple firearms in his home following an investigation following an incident at a Fulton County High school. 42-year-old Brian L. Perrott, according to police was the target of a complaint by a Northville...
WNYT
Police: Albany man found with drugs after chase, crash
An Albany man is facing gun and drug charges, after a police chase that ended with a crash. The county sheriff’s office says Michael Miller, 31, crashed his car in an attempt to run from deputies who were trying to pull him over. Albany County sheriff’s deputies say they...
Man Accused Of Gunning Down 18-Year-Old In Albany Enters Plea
The man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old man in the region has formally responded to the charges against him. Brian Moses, age 20, of Albany, pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Albany County Supreme Court in the killing of William Sanders. According...
Police: VT woman falls asleep, drives into river
A Vermont woman totaled her car Tuesday night after Vermont State Troopers say she fell asleep at the wheel and drove into the Mettawee River.
Man accused of stabbing landlord in Hudson
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his landlord. The Hudson Police Department said Randy Shook, 52, was arrested on October 10.
