Albany, NY

WNYT

Police: Albany man pointed gun at woman through car window

Albany police have arrested a man they say violated an order of protection and pointed a gun at a woman through her car window. Police tell NewsChannel 13 this happened Tuesday night on Ten Eyck Avenue. Anthony Harrell, 32, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents

A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Toxic fumes sicken nine people in Albany home

Tenants of an Albany home are recovering from a frightening experience Tuesday night. Nine people were evacuated from a home at 476 Hudson Avenue, including an expectant mother. First responders say one of the vacant units was under renovation, when a product was left inside and created fumes. The strong...
ALBANY, NY
NewsBreak
iheart.com

Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday

An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
WNYT

Police: Albany man found with drugs after chase, crash

An Albany man is facing gun and drug charges, after a police chase that ended with a crash. The county sheriff’s office says Michael Miller, 31, crashed his car in an attempt to run from deputies who were trying to pull him over. Albany County sheriff’s deputies say they...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Gunning Down 18-Year-Old In Albany Enters Plea

The man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old man in the region has formally responded to the charges against him. Brian Moses, age 20, of Albany, pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Albany County Supreme Court in the killing of William Sanders. According...

