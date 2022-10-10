Registration deadline shows changes in county's voter demographics

Shelby County’s nearly 584,000 voters have seen a lot of change in the first two of three election cycles this busy election year.

And that’s not taking into account the choices they have made with their votes.

The road to the Nov. 8 election day reaches another milestone Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the deadline to register to vote in that election if you are not already registered to vote in Shelby County.

You can register to vote Tuesday at this state website by computer, phone or tablet. You must have a driver’s license or other photo ID issued by the state.

You can also download a paper voter registration form here. The completed application can be mailed to the Shelby County Election Commission office or submitted there in person. If it is mailed, the application must be postmarked Oct. 11 or earlier.

Early voting is Oct. 19-Nov. 3. Election day is Nov. 8. This is the ballot.

So far in the 2022 election year, voters have seen a change in Shelby County Commission districts lines that created a new Cordova district with a ripple effect of changes to other districts in the May primary and August county general elections.

The Shelby County Election Commission also redrew election day precinct lines for the first time in 20 years and then changed the numbering system of the precincts that in some cases had been in place since the Crump era of politics.

The results of the August judicial races created four vacancies among the county’s judicial commissioners prompting the county commission to appoint four new judicial commissioners.

In the runup to the Nov. 8 ballot, with early voting starting on Oct. 19, voters are getting prepared for a new voting system.

It allows voters to choose between casting hand-marked paper ballots or voting on updated touchscreen machines that include a paper trail that shows and prints out the choices a voter makes.

The paper read-out and the hand-marked paper ballots are both run through a digital scanner by voters and then roll into a locked ballot box for use as a paper trail.

The Election Commission, along with the Shelby County Voter Alliance and other organizations, are holding open houses at various locations to demonstrate the new system and let citizens try it out.

The next demonstrations are Wednesday at Cordova Library, 8457 Trinity Road, from noon-2 p.m., and at Bartlett Library, 5884 Stage Road, 5-7 p.m.

The Election Commission also posted videos on the new voting system at this website .

The most recent voter registration report from the Shelby County Election Commission, dated July 1, shows 583,829 voters countywide and some shifts in the numbers of the age groups.

That total compares to 587,248 voters in a May report by the Election Commission — a drop of 3,419 voters from May to July.

The average age for voters in Shelby County is 48.7 years.

The largest group of voters by age is the 116,122 voters ages 28-37. That accounts for almost 20% of the county’s base of voters.

The number and the percentage are an increase from a September 2020 Election Commission report that showed the 28-37 age group accounted for 110,777, or 18.9%, of the county’s voting base.

The second highest group in the July 2022 report is the 95,798 voters ages 58-67, followed by 95,315 voters ages 38-47.

In September 2020, the 58-67 group was also the second highest group with 97,053. But those 48-57 were the third highest group by the 2020 report with 96,140 — showing a drop of 3,706 by the latest numbers.

Almost 40% of the voters on the rolls — 223,935 or 38.3% — are listed as “other,” meaning they did not indicate a race or they registered to vote at a time when they either did not indicate a race or indicated something other than “Black” or “white.”

Only in recent years have voter registration forms included boxes to check for Asian and Hispanic.

Tennessee law does not require voters to indicate a race in registering to vote.

Another 14.3% — or 83,856— are registered by race as “undisclosed,” meaning more than half — 52.7% — of the voters in Shelby County are not listed by race.

That compares to 50.2% of the county’s voters in September 2020.

Another 165,488 of the county’s voters — or 28.3% — are Black. And 108,726 — or 18.6% — are white. Both percentages are down from the 2020 voter report.

The November ballot is predominantly state and federal general elections including the only statewide nonjudicial, nonretention race of the year — the race for Tennessee governor.

Voters statewide will also decide the fate of four ballot questions that would amend the Tennessee Constitution if approved by a majority of the total number of votes cast in the general election for governor.

The Shelby County ballot also includes municipal elections in Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington.

And it features a special election for Memphis City Council District 4, as well as Memphis City Court Judge Division 2.

Because of the runoff provision in the council race, the election year could extend to a December runoff if none of the four candidates get a majority of the vote on Nov. 8. If that happens, the top two vote getters would advance to a December runoff election in District 4.