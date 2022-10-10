Read full article on original website
Fast Casual
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
cobizmag.com
Evergreen Real Estate Group Leads Affordable Housing Development in Globeville
Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group recently announced that it has opened a satellite office in Denver and was named development partner for the redevelopment of a city-owned lot at 4995 Washington St. in the Globeville neighborhood. The new office – Evergreen’s first in Colorado – is spearheaded by Javonni Butler,...
multihousingnews.com
EverWest Sells Denver Luxury Community for $115M
NorthMarq Capital provided the buyer with a $48.5 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan. EverWest Real Estate Investors has sold 360 Degrees, a 304-unit luxury community in Centennial, Colo., for $115 million. Griffis Residential bought the asset and renamed it to Griffis at Fiddler’s Green. According to Yardi Matrix data, NorthMarq Capital originated a $48.5 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan. Walker & Dunlop represented the seller and procured the buyer.
What a King Soopers, Safeway merger could mean for shoppers
The parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway are considering a merger, where the two chains would become one. But what could that mean for shoppers?
Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase
A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
King Soopers and Safeway owners in merger talks, reports say
Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and King Soopers Marketplace, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, may soon join together as one large grocery store organization.
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
Summit Daily News
Bright Health announced it is pulling out of Colorado — now 1,760 Summit County residents will need to find a new health insurance carrier before the year’s end
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11, Bright Health announced it was pulling out of Colorado and eight other states, meaning the health insurance provider is no longer offering its affordable individual and group plans to consumers in the High Country and across the state. Peak Health Alliance...
cpr.org
Colorado ski towns saw revenues increase surprisingly during the pandemic, but many worry over the lagging economy
Crested Butte is a little bit out of the way compared to other big ski areas in Colorado like Vail or Breckenridge that are right off I-70. That’s part of its charm. But despite its relatively remote location, people have been coming in droves for the past couple years. City officials say they’ve seen record visitation.
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
Lisa Calderón, director of Emerge Colorado, joins race for Denver mayor
Lisa Calderón, the director of Emerge Colorado and a professor at Regis University, announced Thursday morning she will run in Denver's 2023 mayoral election. She finished third in the 2019 mayoral primary. Calderón said in a news release that she wants to rebuild trust in government institutions, which she characterizes at an "all-time" low because of political polarization and economic uncertainty. ...
When Denver residents can see the upcoming total lunar eclipse
A total lunar eclipse will be visible from Denver in early November, and it will be the last time this celestial event happens for several years.
Most expensive lift ticket in Colorado nears $300 for 2022-23 season
An annual tradition of ours at this point, the OutThere Colorado team set out to find the most expensive single-day lift ticket in Colorado for the upcoming 2022-23 ski season. While many discounts and ski passes offer cheaper options for hitting the state's slopes, it was shocking to find that the most expensive full-price lift ticket is close to $300 for a single day on the mountain.
Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant
Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
Six Colorado towns featured on Country Living's 'prettiest winter towns' list
Fall is in full swing, but winter is just around the corner. It's no surprise some publications are already making their travel recommendations for the winter 2022-23 season. Country Living created a list that features what they consider to be '40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter' and six places in Colorado made the cut. While most people tend to think 'skiing' when they think 'winter in Colorado,' the six spots included on this list do a good job of capturing more of what the state has to offer – while also offering plenty of opportunity to hit the slopes.
These Colorado Beers Dominated In the Great American Beer Competition
Colorado has some of the best beer in America which is why multiple breweries in the state were awarded during the 2022 Great American Beer Festival competition. According to a press release from the Great American Beer Festival, which is the nation's largest professional beer competition, 300 medals were awarded to 268 breweries in America.
2 Colorado Cities Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
This Colorado City Is Among The Worst Places For Drivers
WalletHub got curious and found the best and worst places in the country for drivers
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Has Two Kitchens
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
lamarledger.com
Millions spent to influence Colorado voters to change liquor laws. Here’s what’s at stake
After a brief reprieve, Colorado’s booze battles have reignited this election season, fueled by millions of dollars from the likes of DoorDash, Instacart and the conglomerates behind King Soopers and Safeway. At stake: An expansion of wine sales, chain liquor stores and third-party alcohol delivery. For proponents, it’s a...
