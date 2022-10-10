ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers stagger back home after surprising loss to Giants

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DW8q9_0iTlnOMY00

The offense can’t put together a complete performance. The defense isn’t living up to its preseason expectations.

Green Bay’s output through the first five weeks of the season raises doubts about the Packers’ chances of winning a fourth straight NFC North title and seriously challenging for a Super Bowl berth.

The Packers (3-2) returned home from London after squandering an early 17-3 lead in a 27-22 loss to a New York Giants team that was missing wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay and had quarterback Daniel Jones playing through an ankle injury.

“We’ve got to be better, bottom line,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “We have to be better at responding to adversity when it strikes because it’s inevitable. It’s going to happen in every game. Obviously, yesterday we did not respond well to the adversity.”

The Packers’ surprising loss came one week after they needed Mason Crosby’s field goal as time expired in overtime to outlast a New England Patriots team that had rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe making his NFL debut because of injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer.

The offense has been consistent in its inconsistency.

Green Bay’s only second-half points Sunday came when the Giants intentionally took a safety in the closing seconds. They also went scoreless in the second half of a win at Tampa Bay and scored only three points after halftime in a victory over Chicago. They went scoreless in the first half of a loss at Minnesota and scored just three first-half points against New England.

“We’re a little bit of a roller-coaster team at times,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after Sunday’s game. “Our best teams have been a little bit more steady. We’ve got to find that rhythm, that steadiness.”

The defense also has struggled lately after dominating the offense for much of training camp.

Even with Jones playing hurt and missing some notable receivers, the Giants scored on five straight possessions against the Packers. LaFleur was asked Monday if defensive coordinator Joe Barry needed to do more considering how much talent Green Bay has on defense.

“I think we all have to do more,” LaFleur said. “I have to demand more. I think we’ve got to coach things better. I think we’ve got to have better urgency. Quite frankly, we need every guy doing their job on every single play.”

Green Bay doesn’t have much time to correct things before hosting the New York Jets (3-2) on Sunday.

The Packers requested to have their off week later in the season rather than immediately after their international game.

LaFleur said he would alter the team’s usual schedule to make sure the Packers are ready to play so soon after returning from a trip overseas.

“Our guys have got to get not only their bodies back but their minds right to play,” LaFleur said. “We’ll adjust accordingly and we’ll get a better feel for our guys come in on Wednesday, but I would assume Wednesday is going to be a little bit more of a mental day, and then we’ll try to get back more to a normal schedule on Thursday or Friday.”

It’s worth noting the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saint s won Sunday a week after they faced off in London.

WHAT’S WORKING

The Packers ran the ball pretty effectively, with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combining for 97 yards on 19 carries. They didn’t get the ball enough as the Giants staged their comeback. The Packers finished with 39 pass attempts and 20 rushes. LaFleur said Monday: “I’ve got to do a better job of making sure that we’re getting those guys the necessary touches.” ... Mason Crosby connected from 46 and 48 yards out and is 6 of 6 on field-goal attempts to bounce back from his disappointing 2021 season.

WHAT NEEDS WORK

The Packers didn’t throw downfield effectively, which proved particularly costly in the fourth quarter when they went three-and-out in a tie game by throwing three straight incompletions. ... The defense failed to produce a takeaway and has forced only one turnover in its last two games.

STOCK UP

WR Randall Cobb had seven receptions for 99 yards. The seven receptions represented his highest single-game total since he caught eight passes against Green Bay while playing for the Houston Texans on Oct. 25, 2020. The 99 yards were his most since he had consecutive games with over 100 yards receiving in November 2019 while playing for Dallas.

STOCK DOWN

CB Rasul Douglas was penalized three times. ... S Darnell Savage missed an open-field tackle that helped Saquon Barkley turn a short completion into a 41-yard gain on the touchdown drive that put the Giants ahead for good.

INJURED

WR Christian Watson left with a hamstring injury in the second half.

KEY NUMBER

30-15 – The Packers have been outscored 30-15 in the fourth quarter and overtime through their first five games of the season. The Giants trailed 20-13 before outscoring the Packers 14-2 in the fourth quarter.

The Packers host the Jets, who have won two straight and are coming off a 40-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Jets’ offensive coordinator is Mike LaFleur, the younger brother of Matt LaFleur.

___

Comments / 1

Related
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham

As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
People

Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'

The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Packers: Could Amari Rodgers be done in Green Bay?

At this stage, it’s hard to see where Amari Rodgers fits into the Green Bay Packers‘ plans. The second-year wide receiver can barely get a snap on offense, while his struggles on special teams have continued through the opening five weeks of the season. Now, with Kylin Hill’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Dolphins#Vikings#American Football#Nfc North#New York Giants
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys hint at QB decision for Week 6 against Eagles

Dak Prescott is still working his way back from a hand injury he suffered in Week 1, and it sounds like he will miss at least one more game. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that the team is preparing for Cooper Rush to start Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott still has not been given full medical clearance. The plan was for him to do some “light throwing” to receivers on Wednesday.
NFL
Wyoming News

Packers brace for Jets with QB Aaron Rodgers resting sore thumb

Back from a disappointing trip to London, the Green Bay Packers try to avoid back-to-back losses when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. New York can jump to 4-2 by following the New York Giants' lead and upsetting Green Bay. The Packers (3-2) squandered a 20-10 halftime lead over the Giants and failed to score any offensive points in the second half. Saquon Barkley picked up 70 rushing yards and the go-ahead touchdown, while the Giants smothered Aaron Rodgers to hold on for a 27-22 win. Down a touchdown, Rodgers' pass on fourth-and-1 from the Giants' 6-yard line...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee CLE Panthers youth football team disqualified from playoffs

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee youth football team is trying to get a decision overturned after they were disqualified from the playoffs. The CLE Panthers' season ended following a game on Oct. 1. They play in Milwaukee's Neighborhood Children's Sports League. The Panthers won but say a player from the opposing team struck one of their players in the face.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Packers’ loss in London sparks division within the locker room

Going into week six, the Green Bay Packers are sitting tied for second in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears, one game back of the Minnesota Vikings. Being in this scenario early in the NFC North is not too alarming, but as the season goes on, the division will shape up to be a close race till the end, so every game from here on out is going to be pivotal.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Game Plan For Jets to Stop Aaron Rodgers, Defeat Green Bay Packers

There is a way New York can win Sunday against Green Bay. The Jets need to play eight in the box and focus on stopping the run. That sounds super counter-intuitive, because Rodgers loves to throw, right?. As counter-intuitive as it may sound, playing with eight defenders near the line...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Play of Packers’ Secondary Has Been Indefensible

Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the Green Bay Packers intercepted seven passes. Through the first five games of the 2022 season, the Packers have broken up seven passes. For all the focus on Aaron Rodgers’ deep passing game and end-of-game play-calling and run defense, no part...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy