Daphne Police officers go the extra mile to connect with hearing impaired citizens
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne Police officers are taking classes to learn sign language. Code Enforcement Officer Christina Brazell and School Resource Officer Jessica Orso say they want to do all they can to build more bridges in the communities they serve and connect with people in need. "It's to...
Orange Beach City Schools planning multi-year, $40M expansion
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The Orange Beach City School System is preparing for expansion just 2 months into its first semester. The work is just getting started for Orange Beach City Schools, which hit the ground running in May when it broke away from Baldwin County Public School System.
Targeting the Violence: 10/13/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our guests this week: Nija Hill, Casmarah Mani, and Vaughnie Davis - facilitators appointed by the Mobile City Council last week to work with the Mobile Police Department in high crime areas. 3 p.m. Thursday 10/13/22 here and on NBC 15 Facebook.
Prichard mayor pushes for public safety pay raises
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner told city council members at a meeting Tuesday pay raises are needed to stop the revolving door at the police and fire departments. "Other agencies can easily recruit from us," said Gardner. "Until we get these salaries to where we're competitive...
Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
Mobile mayor supports selling Ladd-Peebles Stadium to Mobile County Public School System
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public School Superintendent Chresal Threadgill wants to buy Ladd-Peebles stadium for the Williamson High School football program, and we've learned it's a plan Mobile's mayor supports. We told you this week about the frustrations some Williamson parents and alumni have that other schools have new football stadiums but they don’t yet. A recording from a May meeting NBC 15 News obtained Threadgill talks about his proposal.
34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts Oct. 15 & 16 2022 in Olde Town Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne Alabama is gearing up for the 34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts taking place Oct. 15 & 16 in Lott Park, Olde Town Daphne. The event will feature a record-breaking number of artists, market vendors, and food trucks, with over 140 local and regional artists participating in the show, new kids' art activities, and 8 food trucks, as well as live entertainment Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
1 in 5 Alabama high school students have been victims of bullying
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Targeting the violence our children seem to face all too often: bullying. It's National Stop Bullying Day and data from last year shows 1 out of every 5 Alabama high school students reports being bullied on school property. Bullying isn't the same as it was just a few years ago. Experts say bullying has evolved with the internet, but it's still as big of a problem as it ever was.
Teen runaway missing out of Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Prichard authorities, in the early morning hours of 14-year-old October 13 Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard, AL. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of departure. She maybe driving a rental car that is a black 4-door Toyota with Georgia license plate.
Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
Alabama addressing teacher shortage
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent state study shows the number of people in Alabama colleges majoring in elementary education dropped by a third over the last decade. The Alabama State Department of Education in its 'We Teach Alabama' initiative aims to attract more teachers. The initiative speeds up the process of obtaining a teaching certificate, ramps up recruitment at colleges and offer incentives, like additional pay for certain positions.
Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride scheduled for November 5
USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park will be the host site for the 2022 Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride scheduled on Saturday, November 5. The motorcycle ride will kick-off the holiday toy drive season for the Mobile area. Registration for the ride begins at 10:00 a.m. in the picnic area of the park. Registration is $10 a person and will include a new and unwrapped toy.
Mobile Co. Public Schools magnet school applications are open
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The application window for Mobile County Public Schools magnet schools is now open. Parents can apply at mcpss.com/magnetschools until Nov. 7. MCPSS magnet schools are designed for students who are highly motivated and academically focused. They feature advanced academic curricula and focused themes in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Creative and Performing Arts, and International Baccalaureate.
Local funeral home helps relieve pain at the pump
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bayou La Batre business was giving back today by way of free gas!. “What better gift to give than to give the gas, everybody can use some gas right about now, so we’re happy about it,” says Carlton Malone, owner of Eternal Rest Funeral Home.
Mobilians react to 8.7% Social Security increase coming in January
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Social Security recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. The Social Security Administration said this increase is to help roughly 70 million recipients deal with inflation that’s been plaguing the country for awhile now. Some recipients said 8.7% is not enough to keep up with these high prices.
Foley woman missing since October 8th found safe
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, Hurley was found safe on Tuesday, October 11th. ORIGINAL: The Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley who was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022.
Exciting new additions coming to downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Even on a drizzly day, the downtown views are thoroughly enjoyable standing on B-Bob's rooftop on Conti Street. "Whenever I came up and did maintenance, I always looked around. I thought, this would just be an amazing place to have parties or host different events," said B-Bob's owner Jerry Ehlen.
Gulf Shores' $19M road extension to connect to new ALDOT bridge project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A new multimillion dollar road project is in the works in Gulf Shores and its goal is to reduce traffic congestion in the rapidly growing area. A no outlet sign is posted along Waterway E Blvd in Gulf Shores, which runs west along the Gulf Shores International Airport for about a mile.
Flu cases increasing on Eastern Shore, doctors encourage flu shots
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Flu cases are on the rise again in Baldwin County, and this time it's happening along the Eastern Shore. Baldwin County doctors are concerned about the possibility of a more severe flu season - unlike the last 2 years - due to a lack of mask wearing and other preventative measures.
