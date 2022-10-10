Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
NBC Miami
Jim Cramer Says 3 Factors Foreshadowed Thursday's Market Comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there were three indicators during Thursday's trading session that suggested the initial market sell-off would fizzle out. "We have to remember there are always people who want to get out, but there are also people who want to get in at the right price, or never sell at all," Cramer said.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Digital World, Domino's, Revlon, Albertsons and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Digital World Acquisition — The company planning to take Donald Trump's media company Truth Social public surged 20%, continuing its ascent on an announcement Wednesday that Google would allow the media company into its app store. The company was previously banned.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Digital World, Victoria's Secret and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Digital World — The company aiming to take public Truth Social, Donald Trump's media company, surged 8.7% on news of Google approving the media company's app for the Play Store. It marks a reversal as the app was previously blocked.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Miami
Bitcoin Recovers Above $19,000 After Finding a New Low for the Month
Cryptocurrency prices rebounded Thursday after sliding to new October lows following the release of a key U.S. inflation reading that came in hotter than expected. The price of bitcoin was last higher by 1.3% at $19,388.89 and ether lost 0.7% to trade at $1,289.20, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day they fell as low as $18,201.00 and $1,192.80, respectively.
Comments / 0