NBC Miami

Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
Jim Cramer Says 3 Factors Foreshadowed Thursday's Market Comeback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there were three indicators during Thursday's trading session that suggested the initial market sell-off would fizzle out. "We have to remember there are always people who want to get out, but there are also people who want to get in at the right price, or never sell at all," Cramer said.
Bitcoin Recovers Above $19,000 After Finding a New Low for the Month

Cryptocurrency prices rebounded Thursday after sliding to new October lows following the release of a key U.S. inflation reading that came in hotter than expected. The price of bitcoin was last higher by 1.3% at $19,388.89 and ether lost 0.7% to trade at $1,289.20, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day they fell as low as $18,201.00 and $1,192.80, respectively.
