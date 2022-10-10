Family of 23-year-old killed in murder-suicide says there were no signs of abuse, joining advocates to spread awareness

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Boy dies in tragic accident in Jacinto City, fight leads to stabbing at Wharton HS, Armstrong trial continues
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by a van on Pilllot Street in Jacinto City on Wednesday. The police chief tells ABC13 that the driver typically takes children to and...
Click2Houston.com
Student with learning disabilities claims teacher ‘hurt him’ after doctors say his arm was broken in 4 places; Family, civil rights leaders demand justice
HOUSTON – The IDEA Public Schools system terminated an employee Wednesday after an altercation with a 10-year-old student with special needs that resulted in a physical injury. The family of Darien Crawford, 10, said he suffered a broken arm when a teacher tried to restrain him in class almost...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘You Got 100 People In There … and Nobody Is Saying Anything’: Father Outraged at Daycare After 3-Year-Old Daughter Returns Home with Femur Bone Broken In Half and No One ‘Knows’ What Happened
A Houston toddler came home from daycare with a broken thigh bone and her father said he wants answers. The owner of the childcare facility, which has been serving the community for over 40 years, has refused to speak publicly about the incident and has secured an attorney to represent the facility’s interests regarding the child’s injury.
Sister of victim in Baytown killing says suspect's mental health is 'no excuse' for it
The suspect's mother told ABC13 that her son suffered from bipolar disorder for years. But one of the victim's loved ones says he should've gotten help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
24-year-old Cypress man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2016 robbery at Chinatown restaurant
HOUSTON – A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a Good Samaritan in 2016 on New Year’s Day at a restaurant in Chinatown, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ring leader who sent masked gunmen into...
fox26houston.com
55-year-old woman worth millions says Harris Co. Probate Court trying to find her incompetent
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Long-time Houstonians have heard many horror stories about alleged corruption and greed playing out in Harris County Probate Courts. If what Monique Mandell is saying is true, her story could be the scariest of all. "I'm paralyzed from the waist down. Maybe with research, I'll find...
17-year-old stabs 2 classmates who were about to attack him at Wharton HS, police say
Charges are being filed against the teen suspect and two of his classmates who are accused of trying to attack him on Wednesday.
24-year-old charged with murder in death of Club Onyx security guard, records state
The suspect was arrested in Dallas, where he was seen driving a stolen black Jeep that matched the description of the vehicle given in DeLaunte Maxie's murder, records state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother, daughter found dead inside W. Harris Co. home after family requests welfare check
Deputies believe the women were mother and daughter whom family members say they haven't heard from in two days before the tragic discovery.
Click2Houston.com
2 years later, suspects accused of shooting 19-year-old girl to death still on the run
For Janelle Solis, her phone holds irreplaceable memories. “It didn’t matter what she was doing,” Solis said. “She was always singing.”. Solis surrounds herself with reminders of her little girl. The walls in her Pasadena home are lined with pictures, quotes and mementos. “She was just beautiful...
2nd suspect found guilty after 11-year-old murdered in his sleep in 2019, DA's office says
Kamren Jones was 11 years old when shooters mistook him for a previous tenant and shot at his home, striking, and killing him.
Click2Houston.com
‘I don’t want anyone to go through what I’ve gone through’: Montgomery County teen warns after fentanyl overdose
A Montgomery County teenager who spent two nights in the hospital earlier this year after overdosing on a pill she didn’t know was laced with fentanyl is warning others about the dangers and spreading the message that it’s not worth it. Mia Berneti, 17, tried opioids, she says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cypress woman arrested after foster child made report of assault to guidance counselor, records show
Before deputies arrested the foster mom, officials examined the boy's injuries and saw a video of the alleged incident, Pct. 5 deputies said.
Texas man kills aspiring nurse, then kills himself
A Texas man and a woman died on Oct. 9 in an apparent murder-suicide. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tamara Sawyer, and showed up at her house later that day unannounced but she let him inside. They went to her bedroom, and 10 minutes later, family members said they heard gunshots.
Click2Houston.com
3 students arrested after stabbing during brawl at Wharton HS, officials say
WHARTON, Texas – Police say two Wharton ISD students are being treated at the hospital, and three others were arrested after a stabbing at Wharton High School on Wednesday. Terry David Lynch, the chief of police at Wharton Police Department, said there was a fight between multiple students, and two students ended up stabbed during the altercation.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested after assaulting two people over their dog’s behaviors, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged after assaulting two people during an argument over their dog’s behavior, according deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. The incident was reported in the 11200 block of Timbertech Avenue in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the suspect involved...
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019 road rage shooting that left young boys burned by fireworks
HOUSTON — Bayron Rivera has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault in a 2019 road rage shooting that left a family of four burned after fireworks exploded in the back of their truck. The family, including two boys,...
Click2Houston.com
15-year-old in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl in critical condition Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate around 4:20 p.m. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the girl got into an argument or some sort...
Family desperate to find 48-year-old who went missing days ago from Third Ward
Have you seen him or do you recognize him? Amani Sereni's spouse says it's not like him to disappear.
2nd day of retrial: AJ Armstrong becomes emotional in court as he sees images of his parents
An officer and EMT who responded to the scene testified on the second day of trial, recalling the events of that day.
Comments / 0