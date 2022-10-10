Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Gov. Evers receives $26.1 million, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as top donor
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the governor received $26,110,543 in total contributions and spent $23,324,064 between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Evers is running for re-election in 2022.
Republican lawmakers: DSPS 'absent from conversation' in licensing backlog
(The Center Square) – Patience is running out among Republican lawmakers with the state agency that issues Wisconsin’s work licenses. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, on Wednesday called out the Department of Safety and Professional Services at a hearing at the Capitol. “At our first hearing we had...
Counties most concerned about climate change in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Iowa using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in the space of 13 months, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Judicial Branch) After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license.
Will November’s election show the hidden potential of young voters?
Voter Suppression is Violence by coolrevolution on Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. With the November election just weeks away, communities are working to ensure that neighbors, friends, and loved ones are ready when the polls open. Young city residents are not only working to prepare city residents to navigate the voting process, but also represent a powerful voting block all their own. It’s something that members of Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT) have realized as the group conducts its own voter outreach efforts.
Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones
Trucks deliver recently harvested grain in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140...
Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin
(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
Puerto Rico to probe power bill complaints following outage
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau says it is launching an investigation into how a private company was handling complaints about electric bills after Hurricane Fiona knocked power out to the entire island. Thursday's announcement comes as a growing number of customers in the U.S. territory complain about being charged for electricity when they didn’t have power and receiving higher than normal power bills. The Independent Office of Consumer Protection urged the bureau last week to investigate difficulties in filing such complaints. The bureau called on Luma Energy to immediately stop any practice that prevents consumers from objecting to bills via telephone or online.
South Dakota's school report card shows drop in attendance
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Department of Education's 2021-2022 school report card shows a drop in attendance from prior years while graduation rates remain stable. The statewide attendance rate dropped from a pre-pandemic rate of 92% to 86% during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the report released Thursday.
Read the legal documents
Documents filed by UW Health and SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin in support or opposition to the union being recognized as a bargaining partner. The briefs were filed with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. Originally published on madison.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Critical fire weather conditions exist for today in the area
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that critical fire weather conditions are expected Thursday afternoon due to gusty winds and low humidity. This includes the counties of: Douglas, Stevens, Pope, Lac Qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Martin, and Faribault. Officials ask...
DNR finds no manure contamination remains at wetland near troubled St. Croix County dairy
The stormwater pond at the Emerald Sky Dairy that was polluted after the 2016 manure spill. (DNR) A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) inspection found no remaining manure in a wetland near a St. Croix County dairy that has seen several polluting incidents in recent years. The Emerald Sky...
