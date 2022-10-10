ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Port Arthur News

White Cane Awareness Day honored in Port Arthur

Hattie Harmason received a proclamation Tuesday naming Oct. 15, 2022 as White Cane Awareness Day in the city from Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie with Melissa Jackson and guide dog Liam nearby. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness Day every year on Oct. 15. Harmason said...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Orange Leader

POLICE: Man with Orange ties killed in vehicle/bicycle collision

PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man indicted for intoxication manslaughter after Jefferson County deputy was hit, killed while mowing lawn

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man could soon face trial after a Jefferson County deputy was hit and killed while mowing his lawn in July. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Michael David Miller on an intoxication manslaughter charge Wednesday. Miller is charged in connection with the death of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Camera#Mayor#The Gulf Terrace#Folsom Hike#The Beaumont City Council
Port Arthur News

Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant

PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Drug charges, arson lowlight recent Jefferson County indictments

Possession of methamphetamines, mushrooms and cocaine and evading arrest were some of the charges that area people were indicted for last week. Adriel Tramaine Adams, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred April 13. Kayla Marie Bodine, 26, of Beaumont...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Man who stole tip jar arrested after running from police

A 35-year-old transient who reportedly stole a tip jar from a Beaumont business in June was indicted last week for allegedly running from responding officers after the crime. Police were called June 21 to Hartz Chicken on 11th Street in reference to the theft of a tip jar. The caller gave a physical description of the man who was located moments later walking south on 11th Street a few blocks away from Hartz, according to court documents.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy