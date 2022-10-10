Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Victim in deadly Port Neches triple shooting was pregnant when she died
PORT NECHES, Texas — A woman who was killed by a man in a triple shooting in Port Neches was pregnant at the time of her death. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News Laurie Frederick is believed to have been in her first trimester of pregnancy when she was shot and killed in October. She was 29 when she died.
KPLC TV
UPDATE: After 1 person shot by police, officers discover 2 more bodies in home
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street, where the Lake Charles Police Department responded to an incident this morning. One of the people was shot by a Lake Charles Police officer, authorities said. Lake Charles police...
Port Arthur News
White Cane Awareness Day honored in Port Arthur
Hattie Harmason received a proclamation Tuesday naming Oct. 15, 2022 as White Cane Awareness Day in the city from Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie with Melissa Jackson and guide dog Liam nearby. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness Day every year on Oct. 15. Harmason said...
Good Samaritan held down suspect accused of hitting female clerk during Dollar General robbery
WARREN, Texas — A man is facing a felony charge after a clerk at a Dollar General in Warren was injured during a robbery. It happened on October 10, 2022. Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office responded to the Dollar General shortly before 8:30 a.m., after learning about a man who was hitting a female clerk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange Leader
POLICE: Man with Orange ties killed in vehicle/bicycle collision
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
Beaumont man indicted for intoxication manslaughter after Jefferson County deputy was hit, killed while mowing lawn
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man could soon face trial after a Jefferson County deputy was hit and killed while mowing his lawn in July. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Michael David Miller on an intoxication manslaughter charge Wednesday. Miller is charged in connection with the death of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire.
Harris County jury finds Baytown officer not guilty in 2019 shooting death of Pamela Turner
On Tuesday, the jury delivered a not guilty verdict. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the killing was a tragedy but respects the decision.
12newsnow.com
57-year-old man dies in early-morning explosion, house fire in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 57-year-old Beaumont man is dead following an explosion and fire early Thursday morning at a home in Beaumont. City of Beaumont firefighters responded at about 4 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 2100 block of Rusk St. according to dispatch records. An explosion and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Port Arthur News
Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant
PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
Port Arthur News
Drug charges, arson lowlight recent Jefferson County indictments
Possession of methamphetamines, mushrooms and cocaine and evading arrest were some of the charges that area people were indicted for last week. Adriel Tramaine Adams, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred April 13. Kayla Marie Bodine, 26, of Beaumont...
11-Year-Old Robert Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Sunday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Police release name of man fatally shot by Lumberton officer on Sunday
LUMBERTON, Texas — Police have identified a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Johnny Devin James, 62, of Lumberton, was fatally wounded after he picked up a machete and threatened the officer according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. Lumberton Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Port Neches Police investigating after cyclist was hit, killed by vehicle Wednesday night
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police are investigating after a cyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night. It happened around 7:40 p.m., Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News. A vehicle was traveling south on FM366 just south of Hogaboom Road, and a cyclist was riding in the middle of the outside southbound lane.
City council votes to continue efforts in bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council passed a motion Tuesday that would allow the city to continue to pursue bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont. This motion doesn’t authorize city to spend any money yet, but only to look further into what will be needed to bring Battleship Texas to the area.
'It's worth it' : Beaumont councilman calling for cameras to be installed at Rogers Park after Wednesday shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz is calling for action to make the city safer after a shooting at Rogers Park left three people injured. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Editor's note: The above video is from an October 5, 2022 newscast about...
Orange Leader
Community leader, businessman Frank David Claybar remembered for Orange County impact
Orange County is mourning the death of a longtime businessman who was also known for his contributions and service to the area in which he lived. Frank David Claybar, 74, died Oct. 6 at his home in Orange. Services are set for 11 a.m. Friday at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Man who stole tip jar arrested after running from police
A 35-year-old transient who reportedly stole a tip jar from a Beaumont business in June was indicted last week for allegedly running from responding officers after the crime. Police were called June 21 to Hartz Chicken on 11th Street in reference to the theft of a tip jar. The caller gave a physical description of the man who was located moments later walking south on 11th Street a few blocks away from Hartz, according to court documents.
Baytown PD locates 2 bodies believe connected with shooting spree suspect whom officers killed
Baytown police believe the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at an oil field are connected to a 33-year-old shot by officers last week.
Man wielding a machete fatally shot by Lumberton officer Sunday afternoon
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 62-year-old man wielding a machete was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Lumberton Police got a call to assist EMS Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Loop according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. The neighborhood...
Sister of victim in Baytown killing says suspect's mental health is 'no excuse' for it
The suspect's mother told ABC13 that her son suffered from bipolar disorder for years. But one of the victim's loved ones says he should've gotten help.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 3