ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
XL Country 100.7

Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues

One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start

An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner at the Oasis. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
MANHATTAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Do Bozeman Businesses Face Uncertainty With Lack Of Quality Help?

In the Dickens classic A Tale of Two Cities, the most famous quote from the book just might be, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." Some folks might say we're going through the exact same thing here in Bozeman. In fact, in a lot of ways, Bozeman is a tale of two cities. There is the old Bozeman that so many folks remember and love: that old cowboy town where everyone knew everyone. Then there is the new Bozeman, which features million-dollar condos, 10-dollar coffees, and many folks moving here from other places.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Business
Bozeman, MT
Business
City
Bozeman, MT
XL Country 100.7

Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire

Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
BOZEMAN, MT
livelytimes.com

The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6

The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#The Stockyard Cafe
NBCMontana

Montana DNRC announces shooting restrictions in Gallatin Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new shooting restrictions that will be implemented on state trust lands in Gallatin County. Restrictions go into effect Nov. 12. Officials cited misuse of state trust lands as reasons behind the restrictions. The Montana DNRC released the...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NBCMontana

Small wildland fire contained in Gallatin County

MISSOULA, MT — Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest contained a small wildland fire along the Drinking Horse Trail on Wednesday. Officials tell the public to avoid the area until fire crews finish mopping up and declare the area safe. Smoke is expected to be in...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
XL Country 100.7

Adult Beverages and Helping Those In Need? Sounds Great

Want to help those in need and have fun while doing it? You should check this out. Spooky Season started a few days ago, but that doesn't mean we can only focus on pumpkins and leaves. It's also time to help those in need in the Gallatin Valley. Nina's Tacos on Mendenhall teamed up with Bronken's Distributing to help feed the less fortunate.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

3 injured in Belgrade structure fire

MISSOULA, MT — Three people were injured during a Belgrade structure fire Saturday evening. The Central Valley Fire District responded to a report of a structure fire at 503 Colorado Street at 6:14 p.m. Crews on scene arrived four minutes later and saw smoke and fire coming out of...
BELGRADE, MT
XL Country 100.7

New Asian Restaurant Opening in the Gallatin Valley Mall

Lots of exciting news has been coming from the Gallatin Valley Mall, and we've got another announcement. The Gallatin Valley Mall announced that a new Asian food location will be opening up in their food court this fall. The new food offering is located next to Famous Wok and will offer something different than anything currently in the mall. The new spot is called JapanEats and will have fresh sushi, poke bowls, and smoothies.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7

Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy