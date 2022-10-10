Triple Crown: WMU volleyball’s King named Offensive Player of the Week for third time

Western Michigan hockey defeated Ferris State 6-4 in the team’s third road match of the 2022 season. The scoring started often and easily for the Bulldogs, as they notched the team’s first goal of the contest at 8:25 courtesy of a power play goal from Connor McGrath. The first period didn’t yield any more points on the board, as the Broncos walked out of the period with a 1-0 deficit.

