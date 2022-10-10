Triple Crown: WMU volleyball’s King named Offensive Player of the Week for third time

Read full article on original website
WMU men's soccer historic run comes to a close in loss to Akron
Western Michigan men’s soccer lost 1-0 to Akron Thursday. The loss marks the first for the Broncos since the season opener against Butler. After a program record nine consecutive wins and a draw against Northern Illinois, the team's 10-game unbeaten streak came to a close. WMU is now 9-2-1...
WMU’s King named MAC Female Scholar Athlete of the Week
WMU volleyball senior outside hitter Maggie King was named Mid-American Conference Female Scholar Athlete of the Week Wednesday. After winning three of the last four MAC Player of the Week awards, her track record of excellence on and off the court continues to grow. King, the child and family development major, has a 3.97 GPA.
McAllister, Wolthers score first collegiate goals in WMU hockey victory over Ferris St.
Western Michigan hockey defeated Ferris State 6-4 in the team’s third road match of the 2022 season. The scoring started often and easily for the Bulldogs, as they notched the team’s first goal of the contest at 8:25 courtesy of a power play goal from Connor McGrath. The first period didn’t yield any more points on the board, as the Broncos walked out of the period with a 1-0 deficit.
Western Student Association debates Sports Club Council funding
The Western Student Association (WSA) held its weekly Legislative Assembly meeting in the Bernhard Center Wednesday, Oct. 5. During the meeting, WSA President Cheng Kidd Sun introduced new proposed bylaws for the WSA allocation committee (WSAAC), which would allow Sports Club Council Organizations to receive up to $1,000 in operational funding. A change from the current bylaws that prohibit any funding of Sports Club Council Organizations.
WMU students share advice, tips for other students to manage stress
Western Michigan University students across campus are gearing up for midterms in the coming weeks. With these tests comes the pressure to perform well. Students across campus shared personal experiences, ways to manage stress and resources they rely on. Each student interviewed rated their average stress level on a scale...
