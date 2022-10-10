ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.7 KISS FM

Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues

One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Where to Buy Farm Fresh Eggs During Montana’s Egg Shortage (and Beyond)

Even when egg shelves at the grocery store are full, nothing beats farm fresh eggs. Thankfully there are lots of places across the state where you can buy them. What's cool is that several of the smaller, Montana producers of farm fresh eggs also sell to many local grocery stores, including national chains. That means that when this 'Montana egg shortage' comes to an end, you'll still be able to purchase super high quality eggs.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Do Bozeman Businesses Face Uncertainty With Lack Of Quality Help?

In the Dickens classic A Tale of Two Cities, the most famous quote from the book just might be, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." Some folks might say we're going through the exact same thing here in Bozeman. In fact, in a lot of ways, Bozeman is a tale of two cities. There is the old Bozeman that so many folks remember and love: that old cowboy town where everyone knew everyone. Then there is the new Bozeman, which features million-dollar condos, 10-dollar coffees, and many folks moving here from other places.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Business
Bozeman, MT
Business
City
Bozeman, MT
XL Country 100.7

Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire

Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start

An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner at the Oasis. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
MANHATTAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#The Stockyard Cafe
livelytimes.com

The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6

The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Montana DNRC announces shooting restrictions in Gallatin Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new shooting restrictions that will be implemented on state trust lands in Gallatin County. Restrictions go into effect Nov. 12. Officials cited misuse of state trust lands as reasons behind the restrictions. The Montana DNRC released the...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NBCMontana

Man arrested for starting Drinking Horse Fire near Bozeman

MISSOULA, MT — A man charged with arson is accused of starting the Drinking Horse Fire near the Drinking Horse Trail in Bozeman Thursday. Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer says the man told law enforcement he started the fires to "keep bears away." Law enforcement says evidence shows several...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Want a Real Bozeman Ghostly Experience? This Is Your Event

If you're looking for the ultimate ghost experience in Bozeman this October, we've got the perfect event for you. For an excellent Halloween party and a possible ghostly encounter, check out HRDC's Ghost Tour on Saturday, October 29th at the Bozeman Event Center. The Bozeman Event Center in downtown Bozeman...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

The Seven Best Cheesesteaks in the Bozeman Area

This is one of the tastiest dishes on the market, and we know some of the best places to get it. As a man who loves a great sandwich, I know there are many places to get one in the Gallatin Valley. Locals love everything from chicken sandwiches to grilled cheese—even the occasional breakfast sandwich. Sandwiches are the perfect quick meal for just about any occasion.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Small wildland fire contained in Gallatin County

MISSOULA, MT — Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest contained a small wildland fire along the Drinking Horse Trail on Wednesday. Officials tell the public to avoid the area until fire crews finish mopping up and declare the area safe. Smoke is expected to be in...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
MY 103.5

Bozeman Airport Adds 1,600 New Parking Spaces. What Will It Cost?

If you've ever struggled to find a parking spot at the airport, you're not alone. One airport in Montana is doing something to fix the problem and ease the struggles of travelers. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Montana's largest airport, has announced the addition of 1,600 new paid parking spaces. Construction...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

MY 103.5

Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://my1035.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy