Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues
One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
Where to Buy Farm Fresh Eggs During Montana’s Egg Shortage (and Beyond)
Even when egg shelves at the grocery store are full, nothing beats farm fresh eggs. Thankfully there are lots of places across the state where you can buy them. What's cool is that several of the smaller, Montana producers of farm fresh eggs also sell to many local grocery stores, including national chains. That means that when this 'Montana egg shortage' comes to an end, you'll still be able to purchase super high quality eggs.
Do Bozeman Businesses Face Uncertainty With Lack Of Quality Help?
In the Dickens classic A Tale of Two Cities, the most famous quote from the book just might be, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." Some folks might say we're going through the exact same thing here in Bozeman. In fact, in a lot of ways, Bozeman is a tale of two cities. There is the old Bozeman that so many folks remember and love: that old cowboy town where everyone knew everyone. Then there is the new Bozeman, which features million-dollar condos, 10-dollar coffees, and many folks moving here from other places.
Workforce Shortage: Bozeman Small Business Owners Feeling Trapped, Desperate
An honest plea for guidance from an area business owner sparked a flurry of online conversation, filled with honesty, advice, commiseration, rough perspectives, and a hefty dose of abrasive snap backs. The question posed in the ever-popular Secret Bozeman Facebook community garnered well over 500 responses...many of which were pure...
Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire
Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner at the Oasis. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
Some Bozeman landlords (no kidding) putting community before raising rents
Renters report dramatic monthly increases when their leases are up, and the vacancy rate is consistently below 2%.
The Most Bozeman Thing That Has Ever Happened to Me, Just Happened
We've talked often about the influx of high-end luxury cars now driving the streets of Bozeman. Large SUVs and exotic sports cars alike, the caliber of resident vehicles has certainly stepped up its game. So what happened today?. A simple, brief encounter with one of these said insanely expensive cars...right...
The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6
The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
NBCMontana
Montana DNRC announces shooting restrictions in Gallatin Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new shooting restrictions that will be implemented on state trust lands in Gallatin County. Restrictions go into effect Nov. 12. Officials cited misuse of state trust lands as reasons behind the restrictions. The Montana DNRC released the...
It’s Getting Out Of Hand: How Can Bozeman Fix This Big Problem?
Bozeman has a big problem right now. In fact, Bozeman has a lot of problems. We've all heard complaints about the cost of housing in Bozeman, and many businesses are struggling to find employees due to the workforce shortage. Unfortunately, those problems are just the tip of the iceberg. Bozeman...
Belgrade teacher becomes finalist for presidential award
Belgrade's Story Brook Elementary school teacher Amanda Rapstad has been nominated as a finalist for the Presidential Award for math and science
NBCMontana
Man arrested for starting Drinking Horse Fire near Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — A man charged with arson is accused of starting the Drinking Horse Fire near the Drinking Horse Trail in Bozeman Thursday. Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer says the man told law enforcement he started the fires to "keep bears away." Law enforcement says evidence shows several...
Want a Real Bozeman Ghostly Experience? This Is Your Event
If you're looking for the ultimate ghost experience in Bozeman this October, we've got the perfect event for you. For an excellent Halloween party and a possible ghostly encounter, check out HRDC's Ghost Tour on Saturday, October 29th at the Bozeman Event Center. The Bozeman Event Center in downtown Bozeman...
Billings friends, family remember Bozeman teacher
A Bozeman high school teacher passed away after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to work last week. Kelly Fulton has close ties to Billings.
The Seven Best Cheesesteaks in the Bozeman Area
This is one of the tastiest dishes on the market, and we know some of the best places to get it. As a man who loves a great sandwich, I know there are many places to get one in the Gallatin Valley. Locals love everything from chicken sandwiches to grilled cheese—even the occasional breakfast sandwich. Sandwiches are the perfect quick meal for just about any occasion.
Bozeman’s Annual Trick Or Treating Fun Is Scheduled! See You Soon
It's almost time to dress up, go door to door in our super cool Halloween costumes, and ask strangers for candy. It is a bit ironic that our whole lives we're told, "Don't take candy from strangers," yet we have a day set aside once a year where taking candy from strangers is the whole idea.
NBCMontana
Small wildland fire contained in Gallatin County
MISSOULA, MT — Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest contained a small wildland fire along the Drinking Horse Trail on Wednesday. Officials tell the public to avoid the area until fire crews finish mopping up and declare the area safe. Smoke is expected to be in...
Bozeman Airport Adds 1,600 New Parking Spaces. What Will It Cost?
If you've ever struggled to find a parking spot at the airport, you're not alone. One airport in Montana is doing something to fix the problem and ease the struggles of travelers. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Montana's largest airport, has announced the addition of 1,600 new paid parking spaces. Construction...
Death of local teacher brings attention to biker safety
Following the tragic death of a local teacher, bikers around Bozeman are questioning their safety and speaking out as to why defensive biking is so important.
