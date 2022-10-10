Read full article on original website
The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse
Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
KGW
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
Electric cars won't overload the power grid — and they could even help modernize our aging infrastructure
Some conservatives say California can't possibly power millions more electric cars. Energy experts beg to differ.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
This groundbreaking motionless wind turbine is 50% more efficient than regular turbines
Commercial property owners can fulfill the rising demand for on-site renewable energy thanks to a revolutionary bladeless wind energy solution that can be integrated with current solar energy systems and building electrical systems, thanks to Aeromine Technologies. "Aeromine Technologies' patented motionless wind harvesting system generates up to 50 percent more...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes
The first utility-scale energy plant of its kind combining solar power, wind power, and battery storage opened up recently and started providing power in North America. The project, called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, is co-owned by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Portland General Electric (PGE). Located in northern Oregon, the...
EV adoption has reached a tipping point. Here’s how today’s electric fleets will shape the future of mobility
Companies such as PepsiCo and Amazon are electrifying their fleets. That's a tipping point for the EV industry, says ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano.
Which EV Retains the Most Electric Driving Range in the Cold?
Some electric vehicles handle cold-weather driving better than others. Here's a look at the EVs that retain the most electric driving range in the cold. The post Which EV Retains the Most Electric Driving Range in the Cold? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035
California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
Fast Company
These mini wind turbines are designed for rooftops
A typical wind turbine is massive—roughly as tall as the Statue of Liberty, with blades that stretch wider than a football field. (Some are even bigger, like a new offshore turbine from Siemens that has a 774-foot-wide rotor.) By contrast, a new 10-by-10 foot turbine is relatively tiny. And without moving blades, it isn’t immediately recognizable as wind energy tech.
Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine
A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
energynow.ca
GM Takes on Tesla With Its Own Solar Power and Energy Storage System
General Motors Co. plans to compete with Tesla Inc.’s solar Powerwall business by offering its own sun-generated power and storage system starting late next year. A new business unit, called GM Energy, is working with SunPower Corp. to provide solar panels and home energy storage for residential and commercial users, the company announced in a statement. It’s similar to Tesla’s energy business, in which panels built by the automaker charge a battery that supplies homes with electricity at night or during blackouts.
InsideHook
