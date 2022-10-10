ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse

Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Interesting Engineering

This groundbreaking motionless wind turbine is 50% more efficient than regular turbines

Commercial property owners can fulfill the rising demand for on-site renewable energy thanks to a revolutionary bladeless wind energy solution that can be integrated with current solar energy systems and building electrical systems, thanks to Aeromine Technologies. "Aeromine Technologies' patented motionless wind harvesting system generates up to 50 percent more...
hbsdealer.com

Generac brings hydrogen power to the home

Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Autoweek.com

Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
pv-magazine-usa.com

How long do residential energy storage batteries last?

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes

Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
Interesting Engineering

Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%

Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
Jalopnik

New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035

California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
Fast Company

These mini wind turbines are designed for rooftops

A typical wind turbine is massive—roughly as tall as the Statue of Liberty, with blades that stretch wider than a football field. (Some are even bigger, like a new offshore turbine from Siemens that has a 774-foot-wide rotor.) By contrast, a new 10-by-10 foot turbine is relatively tiny. And without moving blades, it isn’t immediately recognizable as wind energy tech.
The Independent

Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine

A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
energynow.ca

GM Takes on Tesla With Its Own Solar Power and Energy Storage System

General Motors Co. plans to compete with Tesla Inc.’s solar Powerwall business by offering its own sun-generated power and storage system starting late next year. A new business unit, called GM Energy, is working with SunPower Corp. to provide solar panels and home energy storage for residential and commercial users, the company announced in a statement. It’s similar to Tesla’s energy business, in which panels built by the automaker charge a battery that supplies homes with electricity at night or during blackouts.
