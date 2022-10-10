Read full article on original website
Grandchildren of former Emporia State prez Butcher ‘sick’ over changes
The grandchildren of Emporia State’s longest serving president, Thomas W. Butcher, say they were “shocked” by the recent dismissal of 33 faculty members and the cutting of many academic programs. “I felt sick. Just sick about it,” said Betty Butcher Charpentier, a 1967 BSE graduate and granddaughter...
K-State Lacrosse to host Donnie Tillar Tournament
K-State Men's Lacrosse will host teams from the University of Kansas, Missouri State University and the University of Missouri for their Donnie Tillar Tournament. The tournament is named to honor former K-State Lacrosse Head Coach, Donnie Tillar. 1LT Donaldson "Donnie" Preston Tillar III was the Head Lacrosse Coach at Kansas...
WIBW
KU wide receiver no longer with program
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources. According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program. McBride recorded two catches for...
WIBW
Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach holds press conference in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach paid a visit to Topeka on Thursday. Kobach held a press conference in front of Memorial Hall where he detailed his plans to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and large-scale retail theft. He also emphasized his work representing other states against federal administrations in recent years, expertise he said is crucial to bring to Kansas.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Pharmacist Receives Sunflower Health Plan MTM Champion Award
John Schmidt, pharmacist at Graves Drug in Emporia, KS, was recently awarded the Sunflower Health Plan Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Champion Award. Schmidt received the award at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, during the 142nd Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA) Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Topeka. Each year...
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating back to 2002 will take place in Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland, according to documents obtained by 13 NEWS. The change of venue was ordered by the Kansas Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration,...
Kansas man performs on ‘The Voice,’ shares message of hope
A Junction City high school paraprofessional is working to prove he has what it takes to be the next big name in the music industry.
NYC mayor receives Kansas jersey from Big 12 after ‘brand’ comment
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has seemingly made amends with Kansas after saying the state "doesn’t have a brand."
KVOE
Phone service restored to Emporia, Lyon County, Newman Regional Health offices
It took all day, but phone service has been restored to Emporia city government, Lyon County government and Newman Regional Health. ValuNet Fiber says a server failed as it was being rebooted, triggering other issues for the three entities that were first reported by Lyon County Emergency Communications for its non-emergency numbers. Around 7:30 am, Newman Regional Health reported an outage.
K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week
K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week. Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex during K-State’s lone bye week of the 2022 season. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above, and a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka. Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.
Olathe Health deal brings KU Health System into competitive Johnson County market
When the University of Kansas Health System absorbs Olathe Health, it will expand into an area already teeming with new hospital activity.
Former Kansas State coach Bruce Weber lands new gig as college basketball TV analyst
Former Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber has a new job.
Topeka West football coach stepping away from team
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West head football coach Russell Norton is stepping away from his role with the team. Principal John Buckendorff made the announcement Wednesday. Norton is stepping away for personal reasons, according to Buckendorff’s email to Topeka West parents. Defensive coordinator Tre Parker will step in as interim head coach. The Chargers play […]
Counselors helping students after 3 Kan. girls killed in turnpike crash
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Authorities with USD 437 are providing crisis counselors for students, parents and staff on Monday as they work through the grief following the death of three elementary school students in a weekend on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported just after 9a.m. Saturday, a 2022...
WIBW
Construction moves to next phase on 17th St. project in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of 17th St. will reopen in Topeka while another part will close as construction continues. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, the SW 17th St. construction project will enter its second phase. The City noted that part of 17th St....
KVOE
Injury crash reported at Ninth and Prairie
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in west Emporia on Wednesday night. The crash happened at Ninth and Prairie shortly before 9 pm. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says an SUV was northbound on Prairie and in the process of turning east onto Ninth as a westbound pickup approached the intersection. The truck failed to stop and hit the SUV.
WIBW
80 animals removed from Emporia hoarding situation
Election 2022: Jimmy Beard, (D) Dist. 1 Congress candidate. Election 2022: Jimmy Beard, (D) Dist. 1 Congress candidate.
WIBW
Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City. 13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.
