It took all day, but phone service has been restored to Emporia city government, Lyon County government and Newman Regional Health. ValuNet Fiber says a server failed as it was being rebooted, triggering other issues for the three entities that were first reported by Lyon County Emergency Communications for its non-emergency numbers. Around 7:30 am, Newman Regional Health reported an outage.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO