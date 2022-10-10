INMAN, SC — A suspect has been arrested after four people were found dead and another one died at the hospital after a shooting at a South Carolina house Sunday night. According to a news release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house just before 8 p.m. Sunday in Inman, South Carolina for a “death call.” When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four victims dead and another who was taken to the hospital where they later died.

INMAN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO