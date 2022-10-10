Read full article on original website
Anthony Weaz
3d ago
Enjoy your life sentences and never seeing the light of day or having children of your own or being able to touch a woman!
Shooting deaths of two teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate murders in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
Surveillance video shows teens accused of murdering star football player arrive at Gwinnett jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows two teens accused of shooting a star Georgia high school football player to death arriving at the Gwinnett County jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah Dewitt, 18, was gunned down as he walked out of the...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb County Police Department, a fatal collision occurred in Cobb County on Friday. Officials confirmed that one man died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County woman rewarded for tip cracking church arson case
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Carroll County woman received a reward on Thursday for making a tip on an open arson case. That tip led to the court convictions of the people who burned down a historic church last year. The hero of this story is Brenda Kairis, who received...
‘We are not those people.’ Mother, wife of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers speaks about case for first time
ATLANTA — The wife and mother of two of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers says she does not believe that her husband, Greg McMichael, and son, Travis McMichael, intended to kill Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him...
fox5atlanta.com
South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
Local briefs: tax talk in Elberton, drive-by shooting in Gainesville
The Athens Downtown Development Authority meets this afternoon. It’s a 2 o’clock session in the Gameday Building on West Broad Street in downtown Athens. There is tax talk today in Elberton, with Elbert County Commissioners holding a joint session with the Bowman City Council to talk about sharing and dividing sales tax revenues. The meeting is set for 5:30 at the Elbert County Government Complex in Elberton.
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County major was carrying narcotics unit challenge coins during DUI arrest, report says
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia patrolman realized he arrested the director of a Cherokee County narcotics unit when he discovered two challenge coins during a search, according to an incident report. Georgia State Patrol Cpl. James Hensley wrote in his report, after he arrested Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Maj....
fox5atlanta.com
Hearing for Sugarloaf Mills shooting suspects
Two men, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, appeared in court in Gwinnett County. They're accused of murdering 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Victor Hill trial: Opening statements to begin in federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff
ATLANTA - Opening statements begin Thursday in the trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. A jury was seated on Wednesday. Hill was indicted in 2021 by a grand jury on allegations that he violated the constitutional rights of detainees in Clayton County Jail. Indictments allege Hill strapped detainees to restrain chairs for hours, amounting to painful punishment.
Man wanted for murder of 5 people in South Carolina arrested in alleged robbery, chase in Georgia
INMAN, SC — A suspect has been arrested after four people were found dead and another one died at the hospital after a shooting at a South Carolina house Sunday night. According to a news release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house just before 8 p.m. Sunday in Inman, South Carolina for a “death call.” When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four victims dead and another who was taken to the hospital where they later died.
fox5atlanta.com
First day of testimony in trial of suspect Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
The first witness took the stand in the case against the suspect Clayton County sheriff. Federal prosecutors claim Victor Hill violated the constitutional rights of seven detainees inside the jail by ordering them into restraint chairs for hours on end. Defense attorneys deny that.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in Elijah DeWitt shooting remain in jail while awaiting bond hearing for murder charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old Jefferson High School student and football player's funeral is Wednesday. Loved ones will gather to lay Elijah DeWitt to rest one week after a bullet cut his life short and hours after his accused killers faced a judge in Gwinnett County. Law enforcement arrested...
43-year-old Georgia woman dies in collision with semitruck in Forsyth County
A 43-year-old Cumming woman is dead after a collision last night with a semitruck in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to the area of Georgia Highway 20 at the entrance of the Lakeland Plaza shopping center regarding a vehicle versus a semitruck collision that had occurred at about 9:30 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Oconee Co. man forced woman into car, assaulted her
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and domestic violence incident. According to deputies, 20-year-old Dominick Falsitta got into an argument with a woman and then assaulted her on Tuesday along Highway 28. According to arrest warrants, he grabbed her hair, struck her in the face and pushed her to the ground.
wuga.org
Lawrenceville man arrested in downtown shooting
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting Saturday in Athens that left two people injured. Athens-Clarke County police were called to the 200 block of West Clayton Street about 2:15am on reports of a fight. Officers found a 30 year old man bleeding from his head and lying on the sidewalk in front of the Tropical Bar with a 22 year old woman standing nearby who had been shot in the hand. Both victims are expected to survive.
Forsyth County Blotter: Racing arrests and a drug bust
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Two separate instances of drag racing and another traffic violation reveal hidden drugs keeping deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office busy. Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:
Monroe Local News
Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between
UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.
