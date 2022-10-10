ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Fire Prevention Week: What can you do to stay safe?

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Local fire departments in the Two Virginias want residents to know about Fire Prevention Week.

Do you know what to do if a fire breaks out in your home? If not, this week is the time to learn because it’s Fire Prevention Week.

Captain Adrian Conner with the Bluefield Fire Department in Mercer County said they go around to local schools to teach students the importance of fire safety.

“This is just the time where we get out and see the kids. It helps us let them know some of the safety tips that we learned over the years and we do this every year, this time of year. It’s just a way for us to get in the schools and get some participation with the kids,” Captain Conner said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association , one-third of Americans think they have six minutes to escape before a fire turns life-threatening. But in a typical home fire, you could have as little as TWO minutes to get you and your family out.

Chief Danny Evans of the Bluefield Virginia Volunteer Fire Department said this is why it is important to draft and rehearse an escape plan.

“Once you get in there, the fire doubles in size every seven minutes. If you’re in there and get caught by the fire and smoke, I know it’s your house, you know the layout but once it’s full of smoke, it changes everything, you can’t see, can’t breathe,” Chief Evans said.

Captain Conner said it is vital to check your smoke detectors every six months and make sure there is a fresh new battery inside. He also said if you live in the City of Bluefield, the fire department can even come to your house and help you develop an escape plan.

