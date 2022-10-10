Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mystery arises after more than a dozen wild horses found shot to death in Arizona
Animal rights advocates are calling for an investigation into the killing of 14 wild horses in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern Arizona.
Desert Bar is open for 2022: How to visit Arizona's most remote watering hole
The Desert Bar in Parker, AZ, opens the first weekend of October. Here's how to get to the iconic saloon and why you need to bring cash.
