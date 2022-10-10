ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Art Laboe, longtime oldies DJ credited with helping end segregation in SoCal, dead at 97

Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97.Laboe died Friday night after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe's production company, Dart Entertainment.His final show was produced last week and broadcast Sunday night.Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted white, Black and Latino listeners who danced to rock-n-roll — and shocked an older generation still listening to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music.The DJ is also credited with coining the phrase "oldies, but goodies."...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Radio icon Art Laboe has died

A popular radio DJ in Southern California, Art Laboe, has passed away at the age of 97. In addition to his popularity as a radio personality, he helped end segregation in the Socal area. A spokesperson for Laboe’s production company, Joanna Morones, said Laboe died on Friday night after he...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Blondie Turned Into!

Before this blonde boy with his button nose went off to perform in front of millions, turned into a world-class dancer and a TikTok King, he was rough housin' with his four sisters and growing up in Salt Lake City, Utah. This three-time Emmy Award-winning dancer is clearly no stranger...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
iHeartRadio

What Was Behind Randy Rhoads' Rivalry With Eddie Van Halen?

The Los Angeles rock scene was famously competitive in the late-'70s and early-'80s, especially among young guitarists eager to impress with their chops. Eddie Van Halen famously soloed with his back to the audience to keep other guitarists from pilfering his techniques and making them famous before he got the chance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Alex Song
Person
Art Laboe
Person
Elvis Presley
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
MUSIC
insideedition.com

Unforgettable Elvis Presley Stories, Including When the King of Rock Met Nixon

These are some of our favorite Elvis stories. In 1970, Elvis Presley and Richard Nixon met at the White House and the epic moment was turned into a movie. In 1956, Elvis agreed to get the polio vaccine backstage at the "Ed Sullivan Show." In 2017, thousands of fans brought their burning love to Graceland to mark the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death. Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall has more.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Broadcast Radio#Dj#Radio Station#Radio Program#Dart Entertainment#Latino#Mexican#Americans#Dedicatin
SFGate

‘King of Latin Music’ Tito Puente Remembered With Heart-Warming Google Doodle

The legendary Tito Puente did it all: He was a percussionist, a bandleader, a songwriter, and a producer responsible for some of the most renowned mambo, Latin jazz, and salsa classics in music history. Today, fans get to celebrate his life achievements with a heart-warming Google Doodle that shows off and animates his iconic career.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

Rocker Tommy Lee Attempts Again To Sell His 'Home Sweet Home' in Calabasas

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is attempting again to spin off his glam rock palace, reprising it for sale at $4,599,000. The Calabasas, CA, mansion has been on and off the market since 2016, when it was listed for $6 million. If it sells at its current price, it would be a loss for the musician, who paid $5,850,000 for it in 2007.
CALABASAS, CA
SFGate

Toshi Ichiyanagi, experimental composer who straddled cultures, dies at 89

Toshi Ichiyanagi, a Japanese composer who explored nontraditional musical forms in the 1950s New York art scene while married to avant-garde artist Yoko Ono and who became an influential innovator whose work mixed Japanese and Western instruments and let musicians control the notes and pace, died Oct. 7 in Tokyo. He was 89.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy