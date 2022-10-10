ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shades-wearing Steven Sims says he will play for Steelers vs. Buccaneers

It was morning on an overcast day. And Steven Sims was indoors in a windowless room. Sims, though, was wearing black sunglasses. “Eyes are just a little sensitive to the light,” Sims said from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room Wednesday. Understandable, after Sims took a direct hit from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Birdie knows how to handle a bad Steelers season and how to make Week 7 A-K Valley picks

Some of you aren’t old enough to remember the Pittsburgh Steelers being a truly bad team, and it shows. Let The Birdie tell you a story. He was but a baby bird when he received two tickets to the Steelers’ 1986 home opener. When September rolled around, he was excited to put on his No. 57 Mike Merriweather jersey and fly to his seats in the 400 level at Three Rivers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steelers corner Arthur Maulet: 'I was heated' when calling out teammates after 38-3 loss to Bills

Arthur Maulet doesn’t regret speaking his mind in the visiting locker room after the Steelers’ 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. Maulet spoke out about players laughing and smiling on the bench while the Steelers were in the midst of the worst loss most lopsided defeat in coach Mike Tomlin’s 16 season and the franchise’s worst loss in 33 years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Source: Raiders' Adams could be suspended for shove

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following Monday night’s loss at Kansas City. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams’ actions...
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Once part of the Steelers future, then forgotten, CB James Pierre getting another shot

A year ago this week, James Pierre was basking in the glow of a game-clinching interception during a game in which he was an every-down outside cornerback. It would have been easy to imagine then that, a year later, Pierre would be preparing to play a significant role in a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. And Pierre is doing just that this week — just not at all for the reasons that might have been expected a year ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy