A year ago this week, James Pierre was basking in the glow of a game-clinching interception during a game in which he was an every-down outside cornerback. It would have been easy to imagine then that, a year later, Pierre would be preparing to play a significant role in a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. And Pierre is doing just that this week — just not at all for the reasons that might have been expected a year ago.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO