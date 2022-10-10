Read full article on original website
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shades-wearing Steven Sims says he will play for Steelers vs. Buccaneers
It was morning on an overcast day. And Steven Sims was indoors in a windowless room. Sims, though, was wearing black sunglasses. “Eyes are just a little sensitive to the light,” Sims said from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room Wednesday. Understandable, after Sims took a direct hit from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Birdie knows how to handle a bad Steelers season and how to make Week 7 A-K Valley picks
Some of you aren’t old enough to remember the Pittsburgh Steelers being a truly bad team, and it shows. Let The Birdie tell you a story. He was but a baby bird when he received two tickets to the Steelers’ 1986 home opener. When September rolled around, he was excited to put on his No. 57 Mike Merriweather jersey and fly to his seats in the 400 level at Three Rivers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Steelers work out former Pitt wide receiver; Bills praise Kenny Pickett; Logan Cooley update
Wednesday’s “First Call” features a Pitt Panther who got a tryout with the Steelers. Kenny Pickett got the attention of some Buffalo Bills stars. We have a Logan Cooley update from Minnesota. And the NHL season is underway. Pickett draws praise. In advance of their 38-3 victory...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steelers corner Arthur Maulet: 'I was heated' when calling out teammates after 38-3 loss to Bills
Arthur Maulet doesn’t regret speaking his mind in the visiting locker room after the Steelers’ 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. Maulet spoke out about players laughing and smiling on the bench while the Steelers were in the midst of the worst loss most lopsided defeat in coach Mike Tomlin’s 16 season and the franchise’s worst loss in 33 years.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
U mad, bro?: Steelers fans in a snit over roster construction, T.J. Watt's injuries, stadium name change
When on-field issues with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates become so overwhelming that no fix appears likely, fans tend to opine about less tangible problems. Like, for instance: stadium names, the media, former employees and 30-year-old plays from history. That’s what I discovered in this week’s “U mad, bro?”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Source: Raiders' Adams could be suspended for shove
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following Monday night’s loss at Kansas City. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams’ actions...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Activation of Steelers WR Calvin Austin ‘possible,’ but ‘he’s a little rusty’
Speedy rookie Calvin Austin III could be worth a shot to help jumpstart the Pittsburgh Steelers’ ailing offense. But with two additional weeks remaining before he must be activated off the injured reserve list, Austin’s NFL debut isn’t necessarily coming Sunday. “It’s still possible,” offensive coordinator Matt...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Once part of the Steelers future, then forgotten, CB James Pierre getting another shot
A year ago this week, James Pierre was basking in the glow of a game-clinching interception during a game in which he was an every-down outside cornerback. It would have been easy to imagine then that, a year later, Pierre would be preparing to play a significant role in a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. And Pierre is doing just that this week — just not at all for the reasons that might have been expected a year ago.
