Condors fire head athletic trainer after arrest on suspicion of sexual offenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After telling police her ex had molested her teenage daughter, Wendy Howard said she wanted to handle the situation herself, an investigator said. “I admonished her about what she said,” former Tehachapi police Sgt. Amelia Thompson testified, adding she warned Howard there were serious consequences for taking the law into your […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO