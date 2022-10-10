Read full article on original website
Stranger Sings! review – goofy musical piggybacks on Netflix hit
It has a pulsating synth soundtrack and brought Kate Bush an overdue No 1 so why not make Stranger Things a musical? With nosebleed high notes, a box of fright wigs and a dancing Demogorgon, this parody of the Netflix hit amiably retreads events mostly from the first series. Despite...
Mattel celebrates Tina Turner with Barbie creation
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Toy company Mattel (MAT.O) is honoring Tina Turner on the 40th anniversary of her hit song "What's Love Got To Do With It" with a Barbie doll created in her likeness.
