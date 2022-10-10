ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Meri Brown
3d ago

And what is NYC doing about the 500,000 Homeless Americans on their streets. ABSOLUTELY NOTHING.This is Just a Partican PHOTO OP. SOS.

slappy
3d ago

They want to be a sanctuary city so deal with it !

leastinterestingman
3d ago

Why not let them stay in the billionaires penthouses

fox5ny.com

Fight for housing for migrants in NYC

Advocates for fair housing and immigration rights sounded off Thursday from City Hall over the city's plan to shelter arriving asylum seekers. The Adams administration's plan for a tent city set-up on Randall's Island is under fire for a variety of reasons that include environmental and safety concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

LGBTQ beach sanctum faces demolition in New York

NEW YORK — LGBTQ beachgoers are wrestling with New York City’s plan to tear down a long-abandoned tuberculosis hospital that has served as a landmark for the community. Graffiti on the outer walls declare “QUEER TRANS POWER” and “KNOW YOUR POWER.” Air conditioning units rust in the shattered windows of Neponsit Beach Hospital, once also a nursing home, but empty since 1998. A shrine on the chain-link fence memorializes a queer icon found dead off the waters nearby.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Government
travelnoire.com

NYC Plan To Destroy LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum To Build Public Park

NYC is set to destroy an LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum to build a public park in its place. The New York LGBTQ+ community has a long history in the sanctum that many are fighting to maintain. The community enjoyed that section of Jacob Riis Park as a safe space for sunbathing nude and holding gatherings and memorials.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

NYC public schools are buckling under influx of 5,500 illegal migrant children – with one school seeing student numbers 'rocket by 20%' - as teachers struggle to cope and parents complain lessons are being dumbed-down

New York public schools are feeling the affects taking in more than 5,500 migrants as students - with one reporting their student body has swelled by as much as 20 percent. The sudden burden comes as nearly 20,000 asylum seekers from Latin America have been carted into the city since August, and just under 2,000 this weekend alone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar

A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
Philosophy Blogger

NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this year

The mayor of New York City has requested federal aid in order to curb the growing number migrant crisis that is costing his city $1 billion dollars. He explained how this issue could cause major problems with services like healthcare and education, given their limited budgets already struggling under immense pressure from cutbacks over recent years because revenue isn't growing fast enough anymore...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
