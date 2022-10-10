Read full article on original website
Meri Brown
3d ago
And what is NYC doing about the 500,000 Homeless Americans on their streets. ABSOLUTELY NOTHING.This is Just a Partican PHOTO OP. SOS.
slappy
3d ago
They want to be a sanctuary city so deal with it !
leastinterestingman
3d ago
Why not let them stay in the billionaires penthouses
fox5ny.com
Fight for housing for migrants in NYC
Advocates for fair housing and immigration rights sounded off Thursday from City Hall over the city's plan to shelter arriving asylum seekers. The Adams administration's plan for a tent city set-up on Randall's Island is under fire for a variety of reasons that include environmental and safety concerns.
Adams’ NYC migrant shelter build on Randall’s Island sparks major safety concerns: 'Riot on the island'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams plans to build a migrant emergency shelter on Randall's Island, which also houses men's shelters and a psychiatric hospital for the criminally insane.
LGBTQ beach sanctum faces demolition in New York
NEW YORK — LGBTQ beachgoers are wrestling with New York City’s plan to tear down a long-abandoned tuberculosis hospital that has served as a landmark for the community. Graffiti on the outer walls declare “QUEER TRANS POWER” and “KNOW YOUR POWER.” Air conditioning units rust in the shattered windows of Neponsit Beach Hospital, once also a nursing home, but empty since 1998. A shrine on the chain-link fence memorializes a queer icon found dead off the waters nearby.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
travelnoire.com
NYC Plan To Destroy LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum To Build Public Park
NYC is set to destroy an LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum to build a public park in its place. The New York LGBTQ+ community has a long history in the sanctum that many are fighting to maintain. The community enjoyed that section of Jacob Riis Park as a safe space for sunbathing nude and holding gatherings and memorials.
NYC public schools are buckling under influx of 5,500 illegal migrant children – with one school seeing student numbers 'rocket by 20%' - as teachers struggle to cope and parents complain lessons are being dumbed-down
New York public schools are feeling the affects taking in more than 5,500 migrants as students - with one reporting their student body has swelled by as much as 20 percent. The sudden burden comes as nearly 20,000 asylum seekers from Latin America have been carted into the city since August, and just under 2,000 this weekend alone.
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the Migrants
Governor Abbott pushes back against Mayor AdamsScreenshot from Twitter. Since Texas Governor Greg Abbott started busing migrants to New York City, this angered the city’s mayor, Eric Adams. The two officials traded comments back and forth.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Analysis: Outside of New York City, it's a dead heat in race for governor
When he won an upset victory in 1994 over Democratic incumbent Gov. Mario Cuomo, Republican George Pataki secured 53% of the suburban vote. He won 65% of rural counties and and just under half of upstate cities. Repeating Pataki — a Republican hasn't won statewide since he last secured a...
Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar
A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
NBC New York
Surge in NYC Subway Crime Sets City on Edge: Breaking Down the Numbers
Every day it seems there's another violent attack on a subway or bus in New York City, a crime wave that has set many residents on edge — and one that has occurred despite Mayor Eric Adams' pledge to crack down and flood transit with police officers. Just Wednesday...
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His Action
New York inspecting migrant busesScreenshot from Twitter. On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott said he will continue to bus migrants to New York City. He started bussing migrants there on August 1. This has caused some push-back from New York’s Mayor Eric Adams. But Abbott is continuing to send migrants to New York which has a law to welcome immigrants.
CNN commentator appears to mock concerns about NYC subway crimes: 'Riders paralyzed with fright'
CNN contributor and NY1 anchor Errol Louis was slammed by Twitter users after he appeared to mock rising concerns about New York City subway crimes.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott criticizes NYC Mayor Eric Adams for ticketing buses carrying migrants
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams over the ticketing of buses carrying migrant
NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this year
The mayor of New York City has requested federal aid in order to curb the growing number migrant crisis that is costing his city $1 billion dollars. He explained how this issue could cause major problems with services like healthcare and education, given their limited budgets already struggling under immense pressure from cutbacks over recent years because revenue isn't growing fast enough anymore...
New York dog killing sparks debate over progressive politics and policing
A New York woman is demanding the arrest of a man who attacked her and her dog in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park which she alleges led to the dog’s death. NBC News’ Ron Allen reports on how her outcry is igniting an online debate about how to handle such incidents. Oct. 13, 2022.
Number of people in NYC shelters hits highest number in decades
A man rests at the Charles H. Gay Shelter Care Center for Men on Ward's Island in New York City. The record comes after nearly 17,000 asylum seekers from the southern border arrived in the city. [ more › ]
Nuclear Attack: New York 1 Of The Worst Places To Live In America
Fears of a nuclear attack are unfortunately growing and it turns out New York State is not a good place to live. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted nuclear weapons might be used to defend Russia. Following those comments, the United States warned Russia of "disastrous consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
nypressnews.com
Poliovirus found in Brooklyn and Queens sewage, New York health officials say
Polio virus particle, computer illustration. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the state of emergency declared in response to the spread of poliovirus after sewage tested positive in Brooklyn and Queens. Hochul said the state disaster emergency will remain in place at least through Nov. 8 to support statewide...
New York sheriffs refuse to aggressively enforce strict new gun law: 'Unfairly targets law-abiding citizens'
Fulton County, N.Y., Sheriff Richard Giardino said he plans to use his discretion when enforcing the law which bans guns in "sensitive areas" like subways and state parks.
Is NYC transit more dangerous now than in the 1980s and 1990s?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people have died on New York City public transit in the last ten days. In the last 24 hours, a man was stabbed to death on a Bronx bus, a woman was attacked inside a Harlem subway station and a man was stabbed on a Q train near Greenwich Village. […]
