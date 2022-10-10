I'm a nurse and said this 15 years ago...along with mammogram testing...if you want to know what may kill you? Look at your FAMILY HISTORY...if colon cancer killed a parent or sibling? by all means get frequent testing...breast cancer get more frequent mammograms...heart disease early testing for that...I've noticed over the last 20 years of my 35 years as a nurse the increase in dependance on statistics and algorythims and LESS on physical assessment and family histories...not that they don't have a place...but DNA rules most diseases with lifestyle in second from what I've seen...back to more basics...
