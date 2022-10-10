ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 10

polly benatti
3d ago

I'm a nurse and said this 15 years ago...along with mammogram testing...if you want to know what may kill you? Look at your FAMILY HISTORY...if colon cancer killed a parent or sibling? by all means get frequent testing...breast cancer get more frequent mammograms...heart disease early testing for that...I've noticed over the last 20 years of my 35 years as a nurse the increase in dependance on statistics and algorythims and LESS on physical assessment and family histories...not that they don't have a place...but DNA rules most diseases with lifestyle in second from what I've seen...back to more basics...

Reply(4)
9
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonoscopies#Colonoscopy#Diseases#General Health#European
MedicalXpress

Colonoscopy-screening does not prevent colorectal cancer as well as previously assumed

On October 10 the world's first randomized study on using colonoscopy-screening to prevent colorectal cancer was presented during the 2022 United European Gastroenterology Week in Vienna. The full study was also published in New England Journal of Medicine. "Colonoscopy unfortunately is not a miracle cure for colorectal cancer. According to...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

NBC News

514K+
Followers
57K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy