CNBC

Jim Cramer says to avoid stocks in the ‘house of pain’ Nasdaq 100 index

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says 3 factors foreshadowed Thursday’s market comeback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there were three indicators during Thursday's trading session that suggested the initial market sell-off would fizzle out. Stocks made a stunning reversal on Thursday after the market fought off a hotter-than-expected consumer price index report to snap a six-day losing streak. The Dow...
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: You are fighting the Fed with Discover Financial

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Down 90% and May Never Recover

The bear market has created plenty of bargains, but not every stock down big should be snapped up. Wayfair's meager profits have vanished as demand cratered, and the company is now rapidly burning through cash. Oatly is facing an explosion of competition, and its vast expansion plans have been greatly...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

2 High-Conviction Growth Stocks Down 51.4% and 70.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A sinking stock market is creating opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset. Doximity is a social media site for U.S. medical professionals and a whole lot more. Duolingo runs a free language learning app that is converting millions of paid subscribers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
invezz.com

One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline

Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
Motley Fool

The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream

That enables investors to generate more income from reinvesting dividends and making new investments. Because of that, they can accelerate their passive income goals in a bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
ValueWalk

Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing

Analysts have been downgrading Apple’s stock. The stock continues to trade below its intrinsic value. Technicals signify sell, but sentiment and outlook may be overly pessimistic, and not reflective of reality. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is increasingly witnessing stock downgrades, and analysts are increasingly worried that as the company’s forecasts for...
