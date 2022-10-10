Living most of my adult life in Chicago, the story and legacy of the 1955 murder of 14-year-old Chicago-native Emmett Till in Mississippi never really fades away. With so many of his family members living in and around Chicago, as well as his devoted mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, leading the charge to get justice for her son’s killing for as long as she was alive, the events surrounding Till’s death are engrained in the fabric of the city. This year alone, the local media covered the passage of the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill in the U.S. Congress, making lynching a federal hate crime offense nationwide. Also, there was a concerted effort to finally hold Carolyn Bryant, who encouraged Till’s killers to track him down after he whistled at her, accountable after an unserved arrest warrant for Bryant was recently discovered. The case never goes away for the simple reason that no one has ever been convicted of killing Till.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO