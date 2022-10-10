Read full article on original website
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary Holman
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/13 and Beyond
We’re halfway through the scariest, spookiest month of the year! But don’t fret, there’s still plenty of time to stuff all the fun Halloween events in the next few weeks. There are tons of great shows, movies, markets, and more going on so you won’t have to look far and wide for something amazingly fun to do this weekend!
Review: Steppenwolf for Young Adults Plumbs Chicago Race Riot in the Play 1919
On July 27, 1919, 17-year-old Eugene Williams went swimming near Chicago’s 29th Street beach. The raft he and his other Black friends had constructed drifted into a whites-only swimming area, where he was stoned and drowned by white beachgoers. The murder sparked race riots around the city for two weeks, part of America’s “Red Summer” that year, resulting in 23 African-American and 15 white deaths, plus 537 injuries. A thousand Black families were made homeless.
Review: Patrick Dupre Quigley Entertains at Music of the Baroque’s Baroque Heroes Concert
An entertaining evening is virtually guaranteed whenever Patrick Dupre Quigley visits Chicago to conduct the Music of the Baroque orchestra. This was again the case this week when he was back in town, leading the players on a program titled Baroque Heroes at Skokie’s North Shore Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday and at the Harris Theater on Tuesday. At this event, Quigley earned MOB’s Visiting Conductor Medal.
Review: The Marías Hit a New High at Thalia Hall
After a canceled Lollapalooza aftershow set back in August; Los Angeles indie pop band, The Marías, return to Chicago for two dreamy (and sold out!) nights at Pilsen’s glorious Thalia Hall. The Marías momentum seems to get bigger and better every time they make a stop back in Chicago; it’s almost like catching up with an old friend every few months. Thalia was acked even before the opener, Holdan, came on as fans have been anticipating this performance for a couple of months now!
Preview: Chicago International Film Festival Opens Tomorrow With a Block Party and Film Screening at the Music Box
The Chicago International Film Festival—the 58th edition of North America’s longest-running competitive international film festival—opens tomorrow night with The Compassionate Spy, a new documentary by renowned local filmmaker Steve James at the Music Box Theatre plus a block party on Southport open to the community. It’s a classic Chicago party, foregoing the black tie and evening gown dress code.
Interview: Pandemic Blues—Chicago Musician Karl Meyer Talks Punk, Blues, and Recording in a Lockdown
From his Cincinnati childhood to his Chicago adulthood, music remains a motivating force in Karl Meyer’s life. He looks back on an broad career as a hardcore punk and blues band sideman, and, more recently, as a songwriter. During the pandemic, Meyer and fellow musicians recorded several punk to bluesy tunes inspired by lockdown life, such as “We Miss the Library,” “Safe Distance,” and “I Don’t Wanna Be Quarantined (With You).” Married and with two kids in college, Meyer is still playing at age 54, creating music that often deals with “the reality of being older and having to make a living in the world.” As one reviewer dubbed it, “mid-life crisis hardcore.” We talked about his past and current projects and producing “punk for adults”
Interview: Mimi Plauché on How the Pandemic Changed the Film Festival and Her Picks for Not-to-Miss Films
With a two-year-plus pandemic in our collective rearview mirrors, the 58th Chicago International Film Festival is poised to take up residency in several venues around the city October 12-23, including its primary home base at AMC River East. Supplemental special events will happen at the Gene Siskel Film Center, the Music Box Theatre, the Chicago History Museum, Austin Town Hall, and Hamilton Park Cultural Center—the latter two as part of the festival’s Community Cinema effort at two Chicago Part District locations. And while this year’s event will still include a virtual component that will offer a selection of features, documentaries, and short films from the festival program, gone is the drive-in component after a successful two-year transition.
Interview: Filmmaker and Star of Till on Telling a True Story, the Film’s Most Powerful Scene, and Mamie Till’s Legacy
Living most of my adult life in Chicago, the story and legacy of the 1955 murder of 14-year-old Chicago-native Emmett Till in Mississippi never really fades away. With so many of his family members living in and around Chicago, as well as his devoted mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, leading the charge to get justice for her son’s killing for as long as she was alive, the events surrounding Till’s death are engrained in the fabric of the city. This year alone, the local media covered the passage of the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill in the U.S. Congress, making lynching a federal hate crime offense nationwide. Also, there was a concerted effort to finally hold Carolyn Bryant, who encouraged Till’s killers to track him down after he whistled at her, accountable after an unserved arrest warrant for Bryant was recently discovered. The case never goes away for the simple reason that no one has ever been convicted of killing Till.
Review: The Notebook, a Sentimental Tale, Arrives Refurbished With Song and Dance at Chicago Shakespeare
The Notebook is a love story, told over three stages of the lifetime of its lovers, Allie and Noah. The beloved book by Nicholas Sparks was turned into a 2004 film and now has been recreated as a musical play. Chicago Shakespeare is staging The Notebook after a two-year pandemic delay; it’s likely headed for New York.
Review: The Vibrant Art of Arturo Reyes at Triple R Gallery
It’s natural for most critics as well as the general public to categorize various forms of art. Giving labels to artistic expression can be helpful when it gives context to the work in terms of how it’s presented and analyzed, and for that matter, even marketed. But art doesn’t always fit into neat clear-cut categories and this brings to mind the artwork of Arturo Reyes who currently has an exhibition at the Triple R Gallery in Portage Park.
With Just One Click, You Can Help 39 Chicago Indie Media Outlets
The second and last week of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance annual joint fundraiser begins today. Donors have already kicked in more than $50,000 to support 39 of Chicago’s most innovative independent newsrooms. Our campaign ends a week from today—at midnight (ok, 11:59pm) on Monday, October 17. With...
Review: Noel Coward’s Wit Retains Its Flavor in Updated Private Lives at Raven Theatre
Two newly wed couples arrive for their honeymoons at a swank resort hotel in France. Unbeknownst to both couples, the recently divorced mates (one of each) are among the honeymooning guests. In the suite next door, in fact. That’s a perfect setup for a Noel Coward rom-com play, the genre at which he was a master.
Review: Cora’s Kitchen Shines a Light on Women’s Hopes and Dreams During the Harlem Renaissance
Cora James lives in the heart of the Harlem Renaissance. She works in the Harlem Library, rubbing shoulders with the best and the brightest Black writers in New York City. She’s married to a bassist whose music helps form the beat of the era. But Cora herself is trapped, her hopes and dreams submerged beneath layers of societal and familial expectations. Dreams are rising around her, and excitement is in the air, but what does it mean for a working mother of two?
Interview: Get to Know Our Fellow CIMA Member Chicago Music Guide
As you may have heard, Third Coast Review is a proud member of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA), a group of nearly 40 independent Chicago-area media outlets who are determined to keep local media alive. Over the next two weeks, October 3–17, we are joining forces with all our fellow members for our third annual fundraising campaign. Through our diverse and eclectic voices, we hope to raise some money to help continue our mission to amplify Chicago Voices. The first two days of the fundraiser are especially important as donations to individual outlets will be double matched, essentially tripling your generous gift to your chosen CIMA member.
Review: Wicked Returns and Thrills Its Exuberant Chicago Fans
I’m pretty sure I was the only person in the Nederlander Theatre who had never seen Wicked before. Most audience members were wearing green buttons that said “I’ve seen Wicked ___ Times” and more than a few were in double digits. It was sort of like going to a midnight screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show where everyone shouts the lines along with the actors on screen—but here no one was shouting or throwing objects at the stage. The Wicked audience seemed to anticipate what was coming next and welcomed their favorite moments and performers with applause.
Review: Singing the Song of Us—The Lost Tribes, by Patrick T. Reardon
Patrick Reardon’s epic poem The Lost Tribes is a cri du coeur as thrilling for our time as Alan Ginsberg’s Howl was for his. It celebrates the lonely and the desperate, the forgotten and ignored, the poor, the working class, and the lucky but lost Americans the author finds.
Review: Deadmau5 Reminds Chicago That House Music Is Still Thriving
EDM legend Deadmau5 (also known behind the persona as Joel Zimmerman) packed an eventful night of dancing, insane lighting and some talented supporting DJs all under Aragon Ballroom’s iconic galactic ceiling. The amount of pure excitement I felt walking into the venue Friday night was beyond words. I grew up listening to both Deadmau5 and supporting act NERO; and to finally be able to witness them in the flesh was nothing short of a pure nostalgia trip for me.
Third Coast Review Joins Chicago-Area Media for Joint Fundraiser October 3-17
Third Coast Review is happy to announce we’re one of nearly 40 independent Chicago-area media outlets, members of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA), joining forces for our third annual fundraising campaign. It kicks off next week! Under the slogan #WeAmplifyChicagoVoices, our diverse and eclectic media group will conduct a two-week campaign October 3–17.
Review: Trap Door’s The Ugly One Is a Brilliant and Delirious Take on the Construct of Beauty
I always get to shows early. I consider that to be a virtue and also very helpful in getting the vibe of a place. My early arrival habit paid off really well at the premiere of The Ugly One at Trap Door Theatre. I wandered through the adjoining restaurant–which is a rookie move–but the theater’s sidewalk sign was not put out yet. I walked through a door that looked like a closet and into a tiny lobby. I sat down on a velvet-covered church pew surrounded by candles and posters from previous productions. The lovely sounds of vocal warmups and a chorus of “happy opening night!” was the soundtrack to the vibe. This was going to be a trip and it was.
Feature: CHF’s Pilsen Mural Tour Explores Rich Latinx Street Art
National Hispanic American Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) started off strong with the Chicago Humanities Fest’s Pilsen Mural Tour, following last spring’s other insightful, invigorating neighborhood tours. Local muralist Sam Kirk walked a lively group of enthusiasts for a stroll around Pilsen during one of the city’s last warm weekends, sharing her own work plus history about Chicago’s lush street art movement. (Just like prepared parents, the CHF organizers also pulled a wagon of cold water and snacks behind the sweaty hikers.)
