How Gainesville, Hall graduation rates compare to the state

Gainesville High students study Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, during class. - photo by Scott Rogers

High school graduation rates are down in Gainesville and Hall County, though both school systems managed to beat the state, according to this year’s report from the Georgia Department of Education.

Hall County high schools reported a four-year rate of 86.1%, down from 87.3% last year. Gainesville High School’s rate was 84.9%, down from 87% last year.

The state reported its highest rate — 84.1% — since 2012 when the U.S. Department of Education began requiring all states to use a new formula for calculating four-year graduation rates.

High schools in both districts have relatively high numbers of Hispanic students and students categorized as English learners — and both managed to graduate these students at higher rates than the state.

“As a school district that has one of the highest poverty rates, has one of the highest rates of English language learners in the state, to be above that state average is a point of pride for us,” said Gainesville High School Principal Jamie Green.

Nearly one-third of students in Gainesville City Schools are categorized as English learners — the highest proportion of any public school district in the entire state. At Gainesville High, in particular, one-fourth of students are categorized as English learners, nearly triple the average of 8.9% for high schools across the state. In Hall County’s high schools, the number is 21.5%.

Both school districts graduated English learners at a higher rate than the state average of 66.2%. The rate in Hall was 75.3%, and the rate at Gainesville High was 70.7%.

High schools in both districts have far higher percentages of Hispanic students than the state average of 17.1%. In Hall, the number is about 44%. At Gainesville High, it is 65%.

Gainesville High graduated 81.2% of its Hispanic students, and Hall 83.1% of its Hispanic students. Both systems came in above the state average of 77.8%.

Gainesville High’s poverty rate — the number of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch — is 65%, on par with the state average of 64.3%. The rate in Hall high schools is 52.4%.

Officials for both school districts said the shocks of the pandemic are still reverberating.

“We know these graduates were impacted by the pandemic,” said Kevin Bales, assistant superintendent for Hall County Schools. “Even with our work to find students who dropped out, we realized many had found employment opportunities during a time when employers were desperate to find people to return to work.”

Green gave much the same reasoning.

“We’re still kind of continuing to see the effects of COVID,” he said. “We had a significant number of students that during their sophomore and junior year, right when COVID hit us hard, had to go to work, had to go help their family.”